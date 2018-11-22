Dáil hears call for ‘all-Ireland’ soccer team following O’Neill resignation

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty has called for a “conversation” about the possibility of establishing an all-island soccer team, following the resignation of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane as the Ireland management team.

Mr Doherty cited the “fantastic result of the Irish rugby team against New Zealand at the weekend” when he addressed the Dáil on Thursday.

“Irish teams are stronger and they’re better when they’re all-Ireland teams. And we already have all-Ireland teams in sports like hockey, rugby and boxing,” he said.

“Sport demonstrates that we can achieve great success when we work on an all-Ireland basis.”

The Donegal TD also pointed to a suggestion by former taoiseach Enda Kenny a number of years ago, “when he said an all-Ireland soccer team should take on England every two years and the money raised should go to charity for children”.

He added: “I don’t think it makes sense that our small island would have two separate teams, splitting the pool of talent, splitting the resources that are available.” A number of surveys had shown north and south of the Border for such a team, he said.

Mr Doherty asked Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, who had been taking Leaders’ Questions in the absence of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, if it was an idea he would “embrace” and if he would raise it with the Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

“Is it not time that we started this conversation following what we’ve done in rugby, hockey, boxing and other sports?” Mr Doherty asked.

Mr Flanagan said he had been expecting Mr Doherty to “in some way blame the Government for the lack of success on the part of the Irish team or indeed for the departure of Martin O’Neill, who I wish well”.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin said the concept of an all-island team “isn’t a political matter”. It was a matter for the national governing bodies, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the North’s Irish Football Association (IFA).

He said there had been enhanced co-operation between the two associations in recent years, which was very positive.

“I do want to thank and congratulate Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane for the service they have provided over the last number of years and whereas recent results have been disappointing, we have had large injury problems in various games over the last while as well,” Mr Griffin said.

Referring to Mr Doherty’s citing of the Irish rugby team’s success, Mr Griffin said it was unfair to use that to “hit” the Irish soccer team.

“I think they do us all proud every time they go out on the field and we should all support them.”