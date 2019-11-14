Critically ill newborn had to wait four hours for Rotunda bed, Dáil hears

The Department of Health has sought re-assurances from the Rotunda Hospital that infants in its intensive care unit are receiving safe and appropriate care.

The move follows comments by the hospital’s master that the lives of newborns are at risk because of overcrowding.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the department also sought information about the hospital’s plans to address the issues after TDs described its winter plan as a “sham”.

They also highlighted the Irish Times report in which Professor Fergal Malone said that lack of space at the State’s busiest hospital was increasing the risk of infection and putting infants’ lives at risk.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary highlighted the case of one critically ill baby who was flown by helicopter from a regional hospital to the Rotunda but had to wait four hours for a bed because there were no specialist beds available.

The Mayo TD said it reflected the chaos and danger in Ireland’s hospital crisis as he hit out at the Government’s winter hospital plan as a “sham” because no new beds would be available.

He also highlighted a case in Galway where a 74-year-old woman was assaulted by another patient while she was on a hospital trolley. She fell from the trolley, breaking her hip. She later died.

Mr Calleary said Peamount hospital has 55 beds ready to open but cannot because it has no staff. At the same time, the Government continued to deny there was a moratorium.

“The only place there isn’t a moratorium is in the spin department of Minister Harris’s department,” he said.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty told the Tánaiste that he doesn’t “get the scale of the crisis” of overcrowding in hospital emergency departments.

Mr Doherty highlighted comments by Professor Malone that “the dignity of patients doesn’t seem to resonate with decision makers”.

He said the Government had announced the opening of 20 beds in Letterkenny hospital but 10 remained empty because of staff shortages.

The Donegal TD said it was “not rocket science” - the Government needed to end the moratorium on recruitment and hire staff.

The Tánaiste rejected claims that the winter plan was spin and said that €26 million extra in funding was committed to assist staff already under pressure to deal with additional pressure in the winter.

They planned to try to keep people out of hospital, or to discharge them in a more timely way where possible to more appropriate step-down facilities or home, Mr Coveney said. They were also providing an extra million home help hours next year.

“We’re asking the HSE in developing service plans to anticipate the full cost of opening beds including the cost of increased staff as well as capital costs,” he said. “That is how you manage a health system.

“What you can’t do is come in at the end of the year and say we have to get more resources to take on more staff.”

The Government had budgeted for significantly more staff “but we have to operate within budgets”, he said.