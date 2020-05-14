Covid-19 clusters in meat plants ‘gravely serious’, Dáil told

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has described the situation in meat processing plants as “gravely serious” and expressed concern that clusters of coronavirus in the factories were not being treated comprehensively.

Mr Martin called for factories to be inspected and said he had “alerted the authorities six weeks or two months ago about the dangers of what could happen”.

Rise TD Paul Murphy told the Dáil that 200 complaints had been made about workplace breaches of Covid-19 guidelines including at meat plants but no inspections had been carried out by the Health Safety Authority (HSA).

Last week the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported 10 outbreaks of Covid-19 in meat-processing plants with 566 staff infected.

Mr Martin said “the situation with meat plants is gravely serious and it is not obvious that these clusters are being dealt with comprehensively.

“Without calling for the shutting down of the sector, it seems very surprising that the blanket testing of a facility is followed by no interruption of work until the results are returned.

“Would it not be reasonable to halt production for a deep clean and putting in place of new control measures while waiting for the results? Simply sending workers back to work and, indeed, not testing their families does not make sense, particularly given the Minister’s assurance that testing capacity is not an issue.

“There has been a significant lack of transparency on this issue,” he said.

He said that the number of infections were high in towns across the country where “ordinarily, there would not have been a high incidence of Covid-19”.

“More needs to be done on this issue. The authorities need to visit factory floors to see the reality”.

Mr Murphy later said a complaint was made to the HSE about Moyvalley Meats “that sick workers were working and living alongside other workers”.

There was a number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the factory. There were reports “some were even doping to keep temperatures down while clearly sick, with management turning a blind eye”, the Rise TD said.

More than 200 complaints have been made about breaches of the Covid-19 guidelines but there had been no workplace inspections by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), he added.

Mr Murphy said Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys had confirmed the number of complaints.

He claimed big businesses were breaking the rules. “That’s 200 groups of workers potentially working in unsafe conditions, 200 appeals to the HSA falling on deaf ears.”