Coronavirus: Tánaiste issues stark warning on deaths as Dáil debates emergency Bill

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the leadership the Oireachtas gives in encouraging people to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic would determine whether Covid-19 “kills hundreds of people, thousands of people or tens of thousands of people in Ireland”.

Mr Coveney was speaking as the Dáil passed without a vote the second stage introductory debate on emergency legislation to give the Government sweeping powers in response to the pandemic.

The legislation is called the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill.

The House adjourned for 40 minutes and then for a further 90 minutes as TDs waited for the draft of a Government amendment to ensure a “sunset clause” to emergency powers in the legislation.

Minister for Health Simon Harris told the House there were quite a number of amendments introduced by the Opposition which all endeavoured “to achieve the same effect, that the emergency health powers would have a time limit” and that if this was to be extended it would require the consent of the Oireachtas.

Mr Coveney and Mr Harris pledged that legislation to protect renters and ensure there would be no evictions in the next number of months would be introduced.

The legislation being debated on Thursday provides for sick pay and social welfare benefits to be paid immediately and with reduced restrictions to people who contract coronavirus, or who are made redundant because of its impact, along with provision for the self-employed to receive welfare payments.

Restrict movements

It also gives the Government powers to restrict movement and prevent mass gatherings, and compel people to stay in their homes. The measures include the detention of a person based on medical recommendation, if they refuse to self-isolate.

Mr Harris said the payments would be made from March 9th to May 9th but could be extended further if required.

Mr Coveney acknowledged that “what we’re doing today is not normal”.

“We’re asking people to facilitate the passage of legislation that is not getting the scrutiny it would normally get in a chamber that doesn’t have the numbers it would normally have.”

He told the Opposition “we’re asking you to do it because it’s necessary” and said they would try to take on board amendments that were necessary.

The Government would probably be bringing forward further legislation next week to “deal with a number of other things that I know many in this House want us to deal with”, he said.

The Tánaiste acknowledged concerns about curbing civil liberties and said he understood these but that “ there are times when you need to introduce temporary measures to respond to something that has come out of left field”.

He stressed that “the decisions that we make and the leadership and certainty we give in terms of people protecting themselves will be the difference between whether this virus kills hundreds of people, thousands of people, or tens of thousands of people in Ireland. It’s as simple as that.”

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

Pubs operating

Earlier the Dáil was told that pubs are still operating in Limerick and other locations across the country, the Dáil was told.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy was speaking as the Dáil began to debate the emergency legislation, which is also set to cover issues such as sick pay and social welfare benefits.

He asked if the emergency legislation to give the Government extraordinary powers would give gardaí powers to deal with the continued operation of some pubs.

Mr Troy also expressed concern that Aer Lingus was still bringing passengers to Lanzarote on holidays on Saturday “at a time when we are giving clear guidance to bring people home”.

Independent TD Denis Naughten also called for the legislation to include provision to ban house parties.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl opened the unique sitting and said that the coronavirus crisis will pass but “not before it has scarred our nation and hurt many people”.

He described the emergency legislation being debated as one step in the long and “exhausting” marathon ahead to deal with the crisis.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl described the disease as “cruel and capricious” and said it had left society “utterly shaken”.

He said that “in the time ahead we must be resilient, sensible and cautious” and added that common sense and factual information should prevail and “not rumour and ill-judged mutterings on social media”.

Collective effort

Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said she had “sobbed my heart out” this morning listening to the heart-breaking stories of some of her constituents because of the crisis.

She said staff in her constituency office were dealing with people “whose lives are falling apart”.

The Bill allows for mass gatherings to be shut down and provides powers to order groups of people in certain areas to stay in their homes if necessary.

It allows for the detention of a person, if a medical recommendation has been given, should they refuse to self-isolate.

Mr Harris said the sitting was “reflective of the extraordinary impact of Covid-19 – despite this being the single biggest issue this Oireachtas may face, the public health advice is that we cannot all be here”.

TDs sat at designated seats, three apart. Each of the three larger parties had 11 nominated TDs to participate in the debate, with four present from the Green Party, three for the Regional Independent Group and two each for the smaller parties and groups who also have designated nominated seats.

Party politics

Mr Harris said all parties need to work together and “there is no time for party politics during this pandemic”.

He said: “We cannot stop this virus. We cannot wish it away. As our figures showed last night, it is a virus that does not discriminate based on age, gender, or location.

“What we can do is help slow its spread. We can help our health service by following their guidance and advice.

“Our highest priority must be the protection of both public health and human life, preventing the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people.”

The Minister said he would work with the Opposition, who have introduced amendments for a “sunset clause” on the legislation.

Mr Harris acknowledged that the measures “must be time limited, but, as the position is evolving and changing on a daily basis, there must be the option to renew them for as often as is necessary.

“This will be done by Government order. Any such order will be laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said that if the daily growth rate for Ireland at 30 per cent proved correct that would result in 600,000 cases, but if they could bring it down to 20 per cent that would cut cases to 60,000.

“When we consider powers as serious and extensive as this we must make sure that there are checks and balances” in the legislation, he said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he would have loved if the Leaving Certificate language oral exams could have been done by Skype. Mr Ryan said there needed to be more political involvement in the solutions to the current crisis.

He was not second guessing or criticising the Government “but Jesus I would love had we done those Leaving Cert orals by Skype.

“Could we not have done that? If everyone else is mobilising I think we could have mobilised our teaching profession and every single Leaving Cert student to maybe get the orals done in some online way.”

He also suggested hardware stores could be kept open to help maintain mental health so that people could paid their back wall or every west facing windowsill in the country could be used for window boxes to plant seeds.