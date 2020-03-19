Coronavirus: Tánaiste issues stark warning on Covid-19 deaths as Dáil debates emergency Bill

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the leadership the Oireachtas gives in terms of people protecting themselves would make the difference about whether the Covid-19 virus “kills hundreds of people, thousands of people or tens of thousands of people”.

He was speaking as the Dáil passed without a vote the second stage introductory debate on emergency legislation to give the Government sweeping powers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The House has now adjourned for 40 minutes before it begins further debate on 86 amendments to the legislation.

It was initially expected that the entire Bill would have been passed within the scheduled three hours but it will now be debated for longer.

Earlier Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told the Dáil he would have loved if the Leaving Cert oral tests could have been done by Skype.

He said he was not criticising the Government decision on Thursday to cancel Leaving Cert language oral exams amid the outbreak, but said that “if everyone else is mobilising I think we could have mobilised our teaching profession and every Leaving Cert student” and the exams could have been done online.

Mr Ryan paid tribute to the Taoiseach’s speech to the nation on Tuesday on the outbreak, especially in the wake of pubs operating last weekend with punters singing “hands holding hands, touching me, touching you.

“Sweet Jesus you couldn’t make it up.”

He said they were going to go down the “suppression, rather than mitigation route” but as part of that they needed to maintain people’s mental health.

Amid a call for hardware shops to stay open during the current crisis, he also said: “Let’s get every south-facing windowsill in this country and let’s plant our seeds in the next week so that if there is any supply crisis in food in two or three months’ time and this really hits hard, we have our salads ready to go. Everyone’s home, every windowsill.”

Pubs operating

Pubs are still operating in Limerick and other locations across the country, the Dáil sitting was also told.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy was speaking as the Dáil began to debate the emergency legislation, which is also set to cover issues such as sick pay and social welfare benefits.

He asked if the emergency legislation to give the Government extraordinary powers would give gardaí powers to deal with the continued operation of some pubs.

Mr Troy also expressed concern that Aer Lingus was still bringing passengers to Lanzarote on holidays on Saturday “at a time when we are giving clear guidance to bring people home”.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl opened the unique sitting and said that the coronavirus crisis will pass but “not before it has scarred our nation and hurt many people”.

He described the emergency legislation being debated as one step in the long and “exhausting” marathon ahead to deal with the crisis.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl described the disease as “cruel and capricious” and said it had left society “utterly shaken”.

He said that “in the time ahead we must be resilient, sensible and cautious” and added that common sense and factual information should prevail and “not rumour and ill-judged mutterings on social media”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that nobody relished the idea of “lockdown”, but people wanted the full assurance that half measures were not being taken.

She asked why the Government had not yet introduced measures “to give full effect to social distancing”.

Collective effort

Ms McDonald said most people had responded to the collective effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 and had made the conscious decision to minimise social contact.

She said however that people were asking why large gatherings are still allowed “in this race against time”.

And she warned that “the fear of the virus is now matched by bills that cannot be paid, rents that cannot be paid, mortgages that might go into default”.

Ms McDonald also called for a ban on evictions, as it emerged that Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is to ban evictions for three months.

Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said she had “sobbed my heart out” this morning listening to the heart-breaking stories of some of her constituents because of the crisis.

She said staff in her constituency office were dealing with people “whose lives are falling apart”.

Opening the debate on the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, Minister for Health Simon Harris introduced measures to pay illness benefit to those who contract coronavirus, and social welfare payments for those made unemployed because of the pandemic. The payments will be made from March 9th to May 9th but can be extended further if required.

The Bill allows for mass gatherings to be shut down and provides powers to order groups of people in certain areas to stay in their homes if necessary.

It allows for the detention of a person, if a medical recommendation has been given, should they refuse to self-isolate.

Mr Harris said the sitting was “reflective of the extraordinary impact of Covid-19 – despite this being the single biggest issue this Oireachtas may face, the public health advice is that we cannot all be here”.

TDs sat at designated seats, three apart. Each of the three larger parties had 11 nominated TDs to participate in the debate, with four present from the Green Party, three for the Regional Independent Group and two each for the smaller parties and groups who also have designated nominated seats.

Party politics

Mr Harris said all parties need to work together and “there is no time for party politics during this pandemic”.

He said: “We cannot stop this virus. We cannot wish it away. As our figures showed last night, it is a virus that does not discriminate based on age, gender, or location.

“What we can do is help slow its spread. We can help our health service by following their guidance and advice.

“Our highest priority must be the protection of both public health and human life, preventing the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people.”

The Minister said he would work with the Opposition, who have introduced amendments for a “sunset clause” on the legislation.

Mr Harris acknowledged that the measures “must be time limited, but, as the position is evolving and changing on a daily basis, there must be the option to renew them for as often as is necessary.

“This will be done by Government order. Any such order will be laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said that if the daily growth rate for Ireland at 30 per cent proved correct that would result in 600,000 cases, but if they could bring it down to 20 per cent that would cut cases to 60,000.

“When we consider powers as serious and extensive as this we must make sure that there are checks and balances” in the legislation, he said.