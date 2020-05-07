Coronavirus may have been in Ireland last year, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is possible that the coronavirus was already in Ireland last year or in January this year.

“We should not assume that it came here from Italy in late February just because the first confirmed case did so, ” he said.

Mr Varadkar said retrospective testing suggested the virus was circulation in France as far back as December last year, before it was even had a name or test.

This in some ways “was not surprising as France was well connected to China with dozens of flights every day and Ireland is very connected to France,” he said.

More research was needed and time would tell, he said.

He also said the pandemic payments will continue beyond mid-June although he said it cannot last forever.

Mr Varadkar rounded on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil on Thursday, accusing her of being “two-faced”. He said her party’s ministers “promote the fact that they hand out food parcels to the poor , reminiscent to me of Donald Trump handing out toilet rolls after the hurricane hit the islands in the Caribbean”.

Ms McDonald had warned against stopping the pandemic payment and the re-introduction of austerity, criticising the Government’s approach.

Mr Varadkar also rejected criticism that Ireland is slower to return to a new normal than other countries.

“It is true we are slower than countries, much less affected than us like Australia, New Zealand, and slower than countries much worse affected than us, like Spain and Belgium.

He said “this is a decision the Government made” and “it’s one we stand over”.

He said he would rather be in a situation where the State might accelerate the pace of return than having to pause or reverse or re-impose restrictions, like some other countries. To have to do so would profoundly affect morale, Mr Varadkar said.

He said the curve has been flattened and plateaued, but society’s grief had not. “The stakes are too high to rush things now.”