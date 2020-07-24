Coronavirus: Donnelly says ‘R’ rate has fallen but warns Ireland will see ‘second surge’

The reproduction rate at which coronavirus is transmitted has fallen to between 0.7 and 1.4, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil.

He also warned that “we are going to have a second surge” of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr Donnelly said he had been told on Friday morning the best estimate is that the ‘R’ number is at 1.1 and “has come back down in the last 10 days”. Last week it was between 1.2 and 1.8.

In a statement to the Dáil he said the five-day average rate of cases was down to 16 a day and yesterday it was down to seven.

The situation had deteriorated for a number of weeks with 61 cases one week, rising to 93, then 124 and last week there were 143 new cases.

He said the two-week cumulative figure per 100,000 – one of the key figures public health experts look at – was down to about nine but rose to 22, more than doubling in a short period.

Mr Donnelly told TDs public health experts believe “stabilisation is linked to renewed efforts from the public from around two weeks ago”.

“And we know critically where the vast majority of cases are and these are currently being contacted.”

He said public health officials were saying, based on how the disease is working around the world that “we are going to have a second surge”.

“We’re hoping it will be low. We’re hoping it might be localised geographically but we have to be prepared within particular communities, particular counties, particular cities, for the prevalence rate to go up.”

The first focus would be on making sure that every protection that can be in place is in place.

He said that people were listening to the public health advice.

It was critical to follow the steps to keep the virus as low as possible and that was the Government was taking a very cautious approach to opening up society.

Data and evidence will continue to be reviewed in advance of a decision on the appropriate stance regarding phase four which is now due to commence on August 10th, the Minister added.