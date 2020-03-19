Coronavirus: Dáil told pandemic will ‘scar nation’ as debate on emergency Bill begins

The Dáil has begun to debate emergency legislation to give the Government extraordinary powers to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl opened the unique sitting and said that the coronavirus crisis will pass but “but not before it has scarred our nation and hurt many people”.

He described the emergency legislation being debated as one step in the long and “exhausting” marathon ahead to deal with the crisis.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl described the disease as “cruel and capricious” and said it had left society “utterly shaken”.

He said that “in the time ahead we must be resilient, sensible and cautious” and added that common sense and factual information should prevail and “not rumour and ill-judged mutterings on social media”.

Opening the debate on the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, Minister for Health Simon Harris introduced measures to pay illness benefit to those who contract coronavirus, and social welfare payments for those made unemployed because of the pandemic. The payments will be made from March 9th to May 9th but can be extended further if required.

Mass gatherings

The Bill allows for mass gatherings to be shut down and provides powers to order groups of people in certain areas to stay in their homes if necessary.

It allows for the detention of a person, if a medical recommendation has been given, should they refuse to self-isolate.

Mr Harris said the sitting was “reflective of the extraordinary impact of Covid-19 - despite this being the single biggest issue this Oireachtas may face, the public health advice is that we cannot all be here”.

TDs sat at designated seats, three apart, with paper signs at each indicating “Fine Gael 1” up to 11 and similarly for Sinn Féin and Fianna Fail.

Each of the three larger parties has 11 nominated TDs to participate in the debate with four present from the Green Party, three for the Regional Independent Group and two each for the smaller parties and groups who also have designated nominated seats.

Party politics

Mr Harris said all parties need to work together and “there is no time for party politics during this pandemic”.

He said “we cannot stop this virus. We cannot wish it away. As our figures showed last night, it is a virus that does not discriminate based on age, gender, or location.”

“What we can do is help slow its spread. We can help our health service by following their guidance and advice.”

He said “our highest priority must be the protection of both public health and human life, preventing the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people”.

The Minister said he would work with the Opposition who have introduced amendments for a “sunset clause” on the legislation.

Mr Harris acknowledged that the measures “must be time limited but, as the position is evolving and changing on a daily basis, there must be the option to renew them for as often as is necessary.

“This will be done by Government order. Any such order will be laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.”