Coronavirus: 29 more fatalities brings death toll to 1,403

The deaths of another 29 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team at its briefing on Thursday. There have now been 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Some 137 new cases of the disease were reported by the team. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 22,385.

It is the lowest number of new cases since March 22nd.

In Northern Ireland, four more people were reported on Thursday to have died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus in the North to 422.

The North’s Department of Health also reported there were 50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the North to 3,984.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil it was possible that Covid-19 was already in Ireland last year or in January this year.

“We should not assume that it came here from Italy in late February just because the first confirmed case did so,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said retrospective testing suggested the virus was circulation in France as far back as December last year, before it was even had a name or test.

This in some ways “was not surprising as France was well connected to China with dozens of flights every day and Ireland is very connected to France”.

More research was needed and time would tell, he added.

Later, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the reproduction rate of the coronavirus was now down to between 0.3 to 0.8.

The reproduction rate (R nought) - a measure of how many people each person will probably infect - had been between 0.5 to 0.8.

But Mr Harris told the Dáil “I am advised that range is now as low as 0.3 to 0.8 in some estimates and the overall rate is considered stable around 0.5.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly warned that the rate of deaths from cancer could be higher than Covid-19 deaths if cancer services did not return to normal and if screening did not resume.

Mr Harris told him during a Dáil question and answer session on the coronavirus that people were being urged to seek treatment and that medical authorities were working on moves to resume screening services.

Mr Harris also said that the number of admissions to hospital and intensive care had halved in the last week.

“Last week hospital admissions were around 40 a day whereas this week that is around 20 a day, and last week ICU admissions were around four and six a day whereas it is around two a day this week.”

He said that in long-term residential care settings the number of cases is declining based on the preliminary data, from about 100 a day in early April to around 50 a day towards the end of last week.

The Minister warned that Ireland had to be ready to be ready “to reintroduce public health measures when necessary”, following the World Health Organisation’s warning that coronavirus could be around for a long time and there may “waves” of higher infection rates.

He said that as restrictions begin to be lifted “our personal behaviours will become more important to protect ourselves and to protect each other”.

Any further easing would depend on the latest data on the progression of the disease; the capacity and resilience of the health service in terms of hospital and ICU occupancy; the capacity of sampling, testing and contact tracing programme; the ability to protect and care for those most at risk from the disease;, and an assessment of the risk of secondary morbidity and mortality as a consequence of the restrictions.

“We will not risk losing the ground that we have gained against the disease.”

Testing capacity has expanded to 12,000 a day and turnaround times had improved, he continued.

“The HSE is now stepping up capacity to 15,000 tests a day in the next two weeks. Turnaround times will continue to improve and we should see average turnaround time from swab to result of 1-3 days by May 18th.”

He said “the behaviour of the disease in our residential facilities continues to be our area of greatest concern.

“Our 23 response teams across the country, led by senior nursing support, will continue to provide senior clinical expertise, infection prevention and control and public health input to prevent and manage clusters in nursing homes and other residential facilities.

“We have prioritised testing in our long-term residential care settings and our regulator, HIQA, will have ongoing oversight of the response in these facilities through its COVID-19 quality assurance regulatory framework.”