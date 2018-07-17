Controversial Road Traffic Bill passed by Seanad and now goes to President

The controversial Road Traffic Amendment Bill has been passed by the Seanad after just over an hour’s debate on amendments to the legislation on Tuesday.

There was a round of applause from the visitors’ gallery where representatives of road safety campaign groups and relatives of road traffic victims were present for the debate. A number of senators also applauded the Bill’s passage.

The Upper House discussed the legislation for just over two hours in total compared to weeks of debate in the Dáil because of an extensive row over its impact on rural Ireland.

Rural TDs were accused in the Dáil of filibustering over the two provisions of the Bill - the extension of an automatic three months driving ban to first time drink driving offenders caught with between 50 mg and 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, and making it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow a learner driver to use the vehicle unaccompanied.

Independent Senator Brian Ó Dómhnaill submitted an amendment that it should be a defence in relation to a learner permit holder driving unaccompanied if they can show they have made every effort to take a driving test and have had the required number of driving lessons.

He called for a vote on the amendment but only four senators supported him and no vote was taken because a minimum of five senators must back such a vote.

Much of the argument around the legislation’s provisions surrounded debate on the waiting lists for driving tests.

The legislation now goes to the President for consideration.