CervicalCheck ‘in jeopardy’ as free tests overwhelm system - Martin

The cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck is “in jeopardy” because a promise of free re-testing had resulted in a huge increase in tests and a backlog of up to six months.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the programme, which had saved many lives, was “now in crisis mode” and it was his information that the programme was in jeopardy.

He demanded that Minister for Health Simon Harris come into the Dáil and give a full explanation and he asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he had been told about the delays.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Harris’s offer of free smear tests was a response to the anxiety of many women that their tests may have been misread in the wake of the controversy over false negative results.

“It was done in good faith for good reasons. It was never intended to be a permanent offering,” and the free testing ended in December, Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Martin said the decision taken by Mr Harris to offer re-testing to women concerned about their smear results was taken against official advice.

It was the expert advice that the re-testing would “damage the efficacy of the programme, would delay and cause backlogs and was not clinically warranted”.

Some 230,000 smears are checked every year but the decision added an extra 90,000 to 100,000 to that without any additional resources, he said.

There was now an enormous backlog and tests that should take 10 days were now taking up to six months. “It is my understanding that the delay has impacted on the quality and efficacy of the tests and rendered a significant number of them invalid.”

And he said he had been informed that “CervicalCheck is now in jeopardy”.

Mr Martin added that Mr Harris “owes it to the House and to the general public to come before the House and make a comprehensive statement on this issue”.

Mr Varadkar said he was informed of delays and testing difficulties “a few weeks ago” by his adviser, who had been told by Mr Harris.

Mr Varadkar added that he was sure Mr Harris would be happy to address the House on the matter.