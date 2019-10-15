Bill on parental leave excludes married male couples

Married male couples will be discriminated against in legislation on parental leave in the first year of a child’s life, it has emerged.

The Oireachtas passed the Parent’s Leave and Benefit Bill, a new parental leave measure in addition to existing provisions.

The legislation introduces two weeks of leave with social welfare benefit of €245 a week for each parent in the first year of a child’s life.

Minister of State for Equality David Stanton admitted the Bill excludes married male couples seeking adoptive leave with parental benefit. It does not discriminate against female couples.

Mr Stanton said that “as currently constituted, the Adoptive Leave Act 2005 essentially only allows an adopting mother to take adoptive leave”. An adopting father is only entitled to leave where the adopting mother dies under the existing legislation.

He said his department was working on provisions to “give all adopting couples, whether same-sex or opposite-sex, the right to select which of them will be the qualified adopter” - the person who gets adoptive leave and benefit.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said however that the legislation “is a form of sexual orientation-based discrimination”.

He said: “It is highly regrettable considering the steps this country has made in terms of equality with people who are gay over past five or 10 years that we are introducing legislation that blocks out a section of them”.

Mr Stanton said the Bill proposed to address the gap in the legislation so that male couples in a marital relationship could avail of this paid leave.

But he added that it became apparent when drafting the legislation that in their effort to address one inequality it would create another inequality and would exclude opposite-sex couples from having the same choice on adoptive leave.

The legislation will apply for children born on or after November 1st, 2019 and Mr Stanton said the problem could not be rectified by that deadline.

But he pledged that the issue would be dealt with in the Social Welfare Bill that will go through the Oireachtas in the next four to six weeks to provide for the measures announced in the Budget.

Opposition parties agreed to pass the legislation to meet the November 1st deadline. The Seanad has already passed the Bill.

Referring to rumours of a General Election, Mr O’Callaghan warned that Mr Stanton “might not be in the driving seat” on the issue in future, and said matters could “go on the back burner”.

Fianna Fáil Kildare TD Fiona O’Loughlin hit out at “the excuse that the Government didn’t have time to draft the relevant provisions”.

She said this is “simply not good enough because this has very real consequences for the LGBT community and is completely discriminatory against gay fathers and their children”.

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin introduced amendments to provide for gay married men to avail of the provision but they were ruled out of order on the grounds that they would be a charge on the exchequer.