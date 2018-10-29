Number of refused British applications for Irish passports rises dramatically

The number of applications from UK residents seeking Irish passports since Britain voted to leave the EU being turned down has risen dramatically.

Passport applications from British residents being refused have soared from just one refusal in 2016 to at least 15,074 last year, according to latest figures.

Overall hundreds of thousands of UK residents have applied for Irish passports since Britain voted for Brexit and the rate of applications continues to increase.

The rise in requests for Irish passports from Northern Ireland is even greater than from Britain.

Worldwide, the number of applications for Irish passports received from outside the State surged from 190,905 in 2016 to 227,223 last year and up to the end of September this year had hit 191,271, according to figures released to Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy.

Statistics supplied to Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond by the Irish Embassy in London show that the number of passport applications from the UK has risen significantly since the year before the Brexit vote.

In 2015 there were almost 99,944 applications from Britain and Northern Ireland, a figure that rose to 131,035 the following year.

In 2017 there was a further increase of over 30,000 applications to 163,026.

And figures this year to the end of May show 91,860 applications were made.

The number of people from the North who applied to the Irish Embassy in London for an Irish passport rose from 53,715 in 2015 to 67,582 the following year.

Applications jumped again last year to 82,274 and up to the end of May this year 46,898 people in the North applied for Irish passports.

“Embassy officials predict that based on this, 2018 will be the busiest year so far for Irish passport applications in the UK,” Mr Richmond said.

People born to Irish parents or grandparents are entitled to apply for an Irish passport through a claim to citizenship.

“At least 10 per cent of the UK’s population, not including Northern Ireland, are estimated to qualify for an Irish passport and in light of Brexit” many were “staking their claim” to the passport, Mr Richmond said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told Ms Murphy in a parliamentary reply that the passport service did not compile data on the number of passport applications refused.

However, Mr Coveney told her that in 2016 a total of 63,452 passports were issued by the Irish Embassy in London, one fewer than the number of applications diplomats told Mr Richmond it had received from Britain.

The Tánaiste also said 65,678 Irish passports were issued through the embassy last year, some 15,074 less than the 80,752 applications from British residents.

Looming disaster

Mr Coveney pointed out that the passport service “must be satisfied as to the identity of the applicant and that the applicant is an Irish citizen”.

Mr Richmond said that “while many in the UK are concerned with the looming disaster of Brexit, we must seize the positives from this new wave of people reconnecting with their Irish heritage, our post-Brexit UK-Irish relations can be built on a strong, connected diaspora”.

In contrast, applications from the Irish diaspora elsewhere around the world have dropped slightly.

Ms Murphy noted that the number of applications has fallen annually since 2016 in locations with significant Irish populations including New York, San Francisco and Boston in the US although there has been an increase in applications to the Chicago consulate from 1,126 in 2016 to 2,046 last year and 1,435 up to the end of September this year.

Applications outside the EU are also falling including those from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, United Arab Emirates, China and Japan.

In Africa, applications from Nigeria, Mozambique, Uganda, and Tanzania have also fallen. In Kenya, there were no applications in 2016 or last year but four this year.