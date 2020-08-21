Number of politicians apologise over golf event attendance

Several politicians who attended a dinner organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society in apparent contravention of Covid-19 guidelines have apologised for their actions.

More than 80 people attended the dinner earlier this week at the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway – including several politicans from Government parties and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

On Friday morning, Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture due to his attendance, while Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer tendered his resignation as leas-cathaoirleach of the Seanad. Several other politicians have now apologised for their actions.

Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly issued an apology on Twitter. He said he should not have attended due to the “changes to public health advice”.

“As a public representative it was a serious lapse of judgement on my part and I am truly sorry. I apologise unreservedly for the upset I have caused,” he said.

Fianna Fáil Senator Aidan Davitt apologised “unreservedly” for attending the function in Clifden.

“In light of the updated public health advice issued on Tuesday, I should not have attended this dinner. I genuinely apologise unreservedly for this error of judgement,” he said on Twitter.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer confirmed his attendance at the event, and acknowledged that in “light of the updated public health advice, I should not have attended.”

However, on Friday morning, he tendered his resignation as leas-cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

“My attendance at a dinner party in Galway this week has compromised the Government at a time when people across every sector of Irish society are doing their best to keep all safe during this global pandemic,” he said in his letter to Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly.

“It was an unintended but serious lapse of judgement in attending the event. I should not have attended the dinner and I hereby tender my resignation as Leas Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann to the Cathaoirleach of the 26th Seanad. “

He added: “For the last six months, this country has come and worked together to defeat Covid-19. It is an ongoing battle and our collective societal response is important and our individual actions matter. I wish everyone every success in this fight.”

Fine Gael Senator Paddy Burke also apologised for his attendance at the hotel, which he described as “an error of judgement on my behalf”.

Noel Grealish, an Independent TD, who is captain of the Golf Society, told Galway Bay FM , that he sat at a table with six people and exercised social distancing.

Mr Grealish said he was assured the event met new public health guidelines but that he now realises this was an error of judgment. Mr Grealish added he sincerely and unreservedly apologises.

Speaking to the Waterford News and Star, Senator John Cummins acknowledged he should not have attended the dinner.

“I have been so careful in adhering to the public health advice since February and this was a lapse of judgement for which I genuinely apologise unreservedly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the event “should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the Government decision of last Tuesday”.

In a statement accepting Mr Calleary’s resignation, the Taoiseach said the Fianna Fáil TD’s attendance at the event was “wrong and an error of judgement on his part”.

“People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with Covid regulations,” he added.