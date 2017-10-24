Not possible to say when Apple tax will be collected, Donohoe says

It is not possible to say when €13 billion in back taxes from Apple will be paid because of commercial sensitivity, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has told the Dail.

The Government was recently served with notice of legal action by the European Commission for failing to collect the sum that Apple owes in Ireland under an EU ruling delivered more than 12 months ago.

Both Apple and the Government are appealing the original decision, but the Government will still be obliged to collect the cash from Apple. The funds will then be placed in an escrow account, where the money cannot be touched pending the outcome of the appeal, which could take anything up to six years.

On Tuesday, Mr Donohoe told the Dail that he could not say when the money would be paid over by Apple due to the complexity and commercial sensitivity of the issue.

He said that the Government was going through a procurement process to manage the escrow account and was in discussions with a company. However, he did not identify the company, and a spokesman later declined to comment.

It is understood that the procurement process is at an early stage and the money may not be paid over before the end of the year.

Mr Donohoe was critical of the European Commission for its enforcement action, announced in Brussels earlier this month. He said that governments would normally be given two years to comply with such rulings. However, the Commission believes Ireland is guilty of foot-dragging in collecting the Apple back tax.

Deadline

In the wake of the Commission’s ruling last year, the Government undertook to collect the Apple back-taxes, plus interest, and hold it in an escrow account until the legal process was complete. It was originally given a deadline of early January - nearly 10 months ago.

Mr Donohoe said yesterday it would be collected “as soon as possible” but that it was necessary to be clear how the account would be operated.

Asked by Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath why he couldn’t collect the money, Mr Donohoe said that it was because the issue was “so sensitive” and because of the scale of the sums involved. He said the amount paid into the escrow account would be “the largest of its kind in the world”.

The cash will be drip fed into the escrow account being set up by the National Treasury Management Agency, according to tendering documents released recently.

Between €13 billion and €15 billion will be deposited into the escrow account in tranches, rather than in a lump sum on a single day, as part of the back taxes the State is required to collect from the technology giant.

Most of the amount will not be held in cash, but bonds - along the lines of how Apple runs its own cash hoard, which stood at $261.5 billion (€222.8 billion) in early July.