Northern Secretary Julian Smith sacked in British government reshuffle

Julian Smith became the first casualty of British prime minister Boris Johnson’s government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped Northern Ireland Secretary.

His departure comes just weeks after brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Mr Smith said it had been “the biggest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to have been given the chance to serve “this amazing part of our country”.

Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 13, 2020 You should be proud @JulianSmithUK of what you achieved. Restoring government to a part of our country that had been without it for far too long a significant achievement. You leave government with your reputation enhanced https://t.co/9LuNg62JhC — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) February 13, 2020

“The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you so much.”

Mr Smith was called in to see the prime minister in his Commons office as the reshuffle began. Mr Johnson intends to “promote a generation of talent” in a reshuffle aimed at preparing the Tories for the future.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the decision to sack Mr Smith as a “strategic error”. “It defies belief that after the successful restoration of power sharing following a three-year collapse, Julian Smith’s reward is a cabinet office P45.

“It tells you all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s attitude to the North that he would sack the most successful Secretary of State in a decade. He is at best indifferent.”