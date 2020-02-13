Northern Secretary Julian Smith sacked in British government reshuffle

Smith notes ‘warmth and support’ from people across North

Updated: 2 minutes ago
Britain’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith arrives at Downing Street on Monday. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Britain’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith arrives at Downing Street on Monday. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

 

Julian Smith became the first casualty of British prime minister Boris Johnson’s government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped Northern Ireland Secretary.

His departure comes just weeks after brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Mr Smith said it had been “the biggest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to have been given the chance to serve “this amazing part of our country”.

“The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you so much.”

Mr Smith was called in to see the prime minister in his Commons office as the reshuffle began. Mr Johnson intends to “promote a generation of talent” in a reshuffle aimed at preparing the Tories for the future.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the decision to sack Mr Smith as a “strategic error”. “It defies belief that after the successful restoration of power sharing following a three-year collapse, Julian Smith’s reward is a cabinet office P45.

“It tells you all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s attitude to the North that he would sack the most successful Secretary of State in a decade. He is at best indifferent.”