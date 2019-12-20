Northern Secretary has ‘positive meeting’ with DUP over Stormont

The UK’s Northern Secretary Julian Smith has said he has had a “positive meeting” with the DUP in relation to the restoration of the Northern Executive and Assembly.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Mr Smith said “Ihave had a positive meeting with members of the DUP this morning at Westminster.

“I am confident that we can move things forward.”

The news comes after Mr Smith said on Thursday night that four of Northern Ireland’s five main parties were prepared to sign up to a document outlining an agreement to reinstate Stormont by Monday after a hiatus of almost three years.

However, the DUP was not prepared to sign up to it, which Mr Smith said was “disappointing”.

Ratcheting up the pressure on the DUP, he indicated that the British government was prepared to provide significant funding to deal with issues such as Northern Ireland’s health service crisis, which saw nurses go on strike this week.

Mr Smith said that some but not all in the DUP were willing to endorse the deal. “I know that there are people in the DUP who wanted to move forward, and I would urge them to move forward so that we could get this done.”

Sources close to the talks remained confident, however, the DUP and the four other parties would strike an agreement to restore Stormont before the January 13th deadline that Mr Smith has set for a deal.

The strength of the comments by Mr Smith showed a sharp change in direction by Dublin and London, but particularly by the British government, which is no longer dependent on the DUP at Westminster.

A DUP spokesman criticised the two governments.

“This is a crude attempt to bounce people,” he said.

Mr Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said he was “on the exact same page” as Mr Smith.

“We are going to continue to work together. The British and Irish governments are really in lockstep here,” he said.

“We are at a place now where the two governments within hours could produce texts as a basis for an agreed deal. We believe we could produce texts that are a fair compromise.

“There is a deal to be done, Northern Ireland can move forward, Stormont can turn the lights back on and start making decisions for Northern Ireland again.”