Northern Ireland talks: Smith to brief Johnson on progress

The Northern Secretary Julian Smith was flying to London from Belfast on Monday afternoon to brief British prime minister Boris Johnson on the chances of a deal being struck this week to reinstate Stormont.

And while the North’s five main parties have yet to reach agreement the British and Irish governments remain on course this week to publish their best read of what would constitute a deal to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told The Irish Times last week that the plan was to publish the text of a potential agreement this week. British government sources on Monday confirmed that that remained the position of the two governments.

“The text is likely to be tabled later this week,” said a senior London source.

The source said Dublin and London and the five main parties were now at the “crunch” stage of the talks.

Differences remain, particularly between the DUP and Sinn Féin, on issues such as the Irish language, ensuring a restored Executive is sustainable and amending the petition of concern, the mechanism whereby with 30 signatories motions can be vetoed in the Assembly, even if they have majority support.

The parties on Monday were focused on a programme for government for a reinstated Executive and Assembly, a programme that would require a major cash injection from the British government. Mr Coveney, who is to rejoin the talks on Tuesday, also has pledged that Dublin will provide finance to assist a restored Stormont.

British sources said that later on Monday Mr Smith will “update the prime minister on the talks and highlight the consequences of failure”.

Talks sources said that the parties have reached agreement “on what the Executive will prioritise if and when it returns”.

And ahead of a planned nurses strike on Wednesday one source said that “crucially there is agreement to prioritise the health pay crisis”.

Over the weekend Northern Secretary Mr Smith met the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance and members of Conradh na Gaeilge who pressed him to introduce a standalone Irish language Act.

He was also involved in discussions at Stormont House on Monday morning before flying to London. One source said that Mr Smith “reminded parties that restoring a devolved government in Northern Ireland is in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Smith will attend a British government cabinet meeting on Tuesday and then return to the negotiations.

The Irish language remains a difficult issue between the DUP and Sinn Féin. On Friday the Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said that “clearly” there would be an Irish language Act in any agreement.

On Sunday DUP Assembly member Gregory Campbell said his party would not accept any attempt to “elevate (Irish) above all other minority languages”.

On Monday on BBC Radio Ulster’s lunchtime Talkback programme Sammy Wilson of the DUP said his party would “not be pressurised” on the Irish language “but at the same time we are not going to drag our heels, because we want to get the thing sorted out as quickly as possible”.

Mr Wilson said that the DUP was anxious to reach an overall agreement but only would sign up to one that was “fair and sustainable”.

Mr Smith has stated he will call Assembly elections if there is no deal by next Monday.

Meanwhile, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said “no unionist should be conceding anything” in regard to the Irish language.

He said the Irish language sector, including at schools already was “over feted”.

Mr Allister added, “The whole agenda of an Irish language Act has nothing to do with linguistics. It has everything to do with politics, and the politics of a weaponised demand for an Irish language act is about de-Britishising Northern Ireland, making it a more uncomfortable place for unionists in their own land.”