Northern Ireland: Counting begins for three MEP seats

Counting is under way in Northern Ireland to decide which three MEPs will be returned to the next European Parliament, which as some candidates have said could be for “five days, five weeks or five years”.

Amid the uncertainty of when and if Britain and Northern Ireland exits the European Union the turnout in Northern Ireland was 45 per cent, which is about five percentage points down on the local elections earlier this month. The turnout is down more than 6 per cent from the 2014 European election.

From an eligible electorate of 1,278,951 a total of 577,275 people voted in Northern Ireland to return three candidates. How long those candidates will conduct their work in Europe will depend on how long the Brexit process will take to conclude – or whether the 2016 referendum result can be overturned in any possible future plebiscite.

The count is taking place at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt, Co Derry with first results due later on Monday. The North’s electoral office has doubled its staff from the election of 2014 to try to speed up the count. The office has warned, however, the count could run into Tuesday.

Considerable focus

Eleven candidates contested the election in Northern Ireland with outgoing Sinn Féin and DUP MEPs Martina Anderson and Diane Dodds expected to be returned.

During the campaign there was considerable focus on who would take the third seat due to the decision of the Ulster Unionist Party politician Jim Nicholson not to seek re-election after 40 years as an MEP.

A disappointing performance by the UUP in the North’s local elections also reinforced the view that it could be a tight battle for the third seat.

The issue of Brexit also was a significant factor in the European election campaign with the DUP and UUP arguing for Leave and Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens standing for Remain. Northern Ireland voted by 56 per cent to stay in the European Union.

Former northern executive minister Danny Kennedy of the UUP , SDLP and Alliance leaders Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long are seen as the three main contenders for the third seat, with Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister also seen as being in with a more minor chance to be returned.

LIST OF CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THREE SEATS

Jim Allister, Traditional Unionist Voice

Martina Anderson, Sinn Féin

Clare Bailey, Green Party Northern Ireland

Amandeep Singh Bhogal, Conservative

Diane Dodds, DUP

Colum Eastwood, SDLP

Robert Hill, UKIP

Danny Kennedy, UUP

Naomi Long, Alliance

Neil McCann, Independent

Jane Morrice, Independent