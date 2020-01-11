Northern Ireland Assembly sits for first time in three years after parties back deal

The Northern Ireland Assembly sat for the first time in three years after the main political parties gave their backing to a deal brokered by the Dublin and London.

The DUP and Sinn Féin gave their backing on Friday to the New Decade, New Approach proposals paving the way for today’s Stormont sitting and establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the decision to reinstate the institutions as a “lá stairiúil”. DUP leader Arlene Foster said some parts of the deal would be challenging for her party. “But overall and on the whole I feel that it’s a fair and balanced deal and that’s why we were able to recommend it (on Thursday night) to our party officers and to the elected representatives,” she added.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was a “great step forward for the people of Northern Ireland and for restoring public confidence in stable devolved government and delivering much needed reforms to public services”.

Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin leads her party into the chamber in Stormont. Photograph: Michael Cooper/PA

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announced that his party supported the deal and would re-enter the Northern Executive where it is entitled to one ministry.

The Ulster Unionist Party announced on Saturday it would take up a ministry and the Alliance Party accepted an invitation to take up the justice portfolio.

The position of justice is disputed and does not come under the d’Hondt system. In the last Executive where the SDLP, the UUP and Alliance went into opposition the position went to independent unionist Claire Sugden while in the previous Executive it was held by former Alliance leader David Ford. It is in the gift of the DUP and Sinn Féin who should be the justice Minister.

The Assembly met on Saturday having reconvened at 1pm.

Throughout Thursday night and Friday there were numerous statements of support for the agreement, reflecting the business, farming and civic desire to see local politicians deciding local matters. And while all parties had some reservations about elements of the agreement they also seemed anxious to respond to that public demand for a deal.

As well as dealing with difficult matters such as the Irish language, the sustainability of a reformed Assembly and the British and Irish governments, in their deal, promise a major injection of financial support to address matters such as the health crisis, education, housing, infrastructure and building the Northern Ireland economy.