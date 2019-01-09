North to get ‘veto’ if backstop triggered, UK minister says

The British government has pledged to give the currently defunct Northern Ireland Assembly a “strong role” if the contentious border backstop proposal is ever triggered.

In a paper published on Wednesday outlining a series of commitments specific to the North, the British government said if a wider EU/UK trade deal fails to materialise by the end of the Implementation Period in 2020, there would be a legally-binding commitment to “consult” with Stormont before deciding to either enter the backstop or ask for an extension of the Implementation Period.

The view of the Assembly would then be presented to the British parliament before MPs took a final decision on the issue.

If the backstop does come into effect, the British government said the Stormont Assembly and Executive would then be given a strong oversight role in its operation.

If the EU proposed changing any laws that impacted the operating of the backstop, the UK would have to consent to such a measure applying to Northern Ireland and the British government has now committed to seek the agreement of the Assembly before signing off on any such change.

The remaining members of the European Union will not unpick the Withdrawal Agreement in order to renegotiate a “magical alternative” deal, British cabinet office minister David Lidington has warned.

British prime minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are publishing today a set of Northern Ireland-specific proposals that make clear the continuing place of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market and which will give the Northern Ireland Assembly, when as we all hope it is reconstituted and working again, a veto over introducing any new areas of law and policy into that backstop.”

But DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson rejected the proposals as “window dressing” because the border backstop would still be in place. He told Sky News: “The only deal which could swing the DUP round is if the backstop as it applies to the United Kingdom as a whole, or to Northern Ireland specifically, were removed from this agreement.

“Because otherwise the British Government, when it enters negotiations in future trade arrangements, and future relationships with the EU, it is going to find that the backdrop and the background against which that has to be negotiated is we are going to stay in the customs union and the single market.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lidington also told Today: “I don’t think that the British public are served by fantasies about magical alternative deals that are somehow going to sort of spring out of a cupboard in Brussels.

“This deal on the table has involved some very difficult give and take on both sides and if you go around and talk to the other EU 27 governments they will say that there are elements of this that cause them some political pain, but they are very clear, in conversations I have had with them as well as their public statements, they ain’t going to be going back and unpicking this for some brand new brilliant renegotiations.

“So, the choice that people have is this deal or it is no deal or it is, as some MPs advocate, to reverse the 2016 referendum entirely.” He said the Government’s Commons defeat on Tuesday night was “inconvenient” and urged MPs who are against a no-deal Brexit: “You have to put in place an alternative — a deal to govern exit — and the deal that is available is the one the Prime Minister has negotiated over many months.” - PA