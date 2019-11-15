North elections if executive does not return by January 13th, warns Smith

Northern Ireland will face new elections to the Stormont Assembly if the parties there do not agree to reform the assembly and the power-sharing executive by January 13th, the British Secretary of State Julian Smith has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the British-Irish Council at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Friday, Mr Smith said he believed the Northern parties wanted to revive the institutions but said if that was impossible by January 13th, a date set down in law, elections would have to be called.

“The deadline on the 13th of January is a real deadline,” Mr Smith said.

“The legislation that gives civil servants in Northern Ireland guidance on how to take political decisions comes to an end on that date and under the duty on the secretary of state to call elections that deadline means that if we don’t get Stormont up and running again by then, Northern Ireland citizens will have both a general election in December and assembly elections soon after the 13th of January.”

He said leaders of the Northern parties needed to “take the leap in the interest of Northern Ireland citizens”.

Mr Smith said that people were saying this to him in the North “day in, day out”.

“But it is inevitable that if that legislation comes to an end . . . there is a duty to call an election,” he said.

He such an election would make “a failure of every politician in Northern Ireland” and said as soon as the election was over, they must “sort out the outstanding issues and get back into power”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the two government would need to allow the British elections to play out, before seeing if the leaders of the Northern parties can be brought together to reinstitute the power-sharing institutions.

The British-Irish Council is a body set up under the Belfast Agreement and includes representatives from all the governments in the British Isles, including the Scottish and Welsh Governments as well as representatives from Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

There was no representative from Northern Ireland present.