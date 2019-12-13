North Belfast: John Finucane beats Nigel Dodds to win seat

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane has won in the North Belfast constituency in the 2019 UK general election.

North Belfast has seen a bitter and brutal battle fought between outgoing DUP MP Nigel Dodds and Mr Finucane.

Mr Dodds has held the seat since 2001.

“I am very disappointed, not just for North Belfast, but for Northern Ireland that they’re losing such a great advocate in Nigel Dodds,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told reporters as she arrived at the count centre alongside her deputy leader. – Additional reporting agency