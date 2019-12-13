North Belfast: John Finucane beats Nigel Dodds in 'showdown' battle

It was billed as the “showdown” battle of the Westminster election in Northern Ireland and in the end Sinn Féin triumphed over the DUP, John Finucane taking the seat from DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

Two years ago Mr Dodds saw off the challenge from Mr Finucane, son of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane by more than 2,000 votes but this time the Sinn Féin candidate turned the tables winning by close to 2,000 votes.

Mr Finucane won with 23,078 votes against Mr Dodds’s 21,135 votes. The third candidate, Nuala McAllister of Alliance polled 4,824 votes.

It was the main seat targeted by Sinn Féin, the party putting in major resources to try to oust Mr Dodds, many Sinn Féin members coming in from safe constituencies to assist the North Belfast party campaigners.

The DUP, with support from loyalist supporters, mounted a strong rearguard defence but in the end was unable to withstand the power of the Sinn Féin machine.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reflected the importance of the outcome for her party when at the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast she described it as a “huge result, hugely significant”.

While at the time of speaking Fermanagh South Tyrone and some other constituencies had to be decided she said that Mr Finucane’s victory meant that unionists had now lost its majority at Westminster.

At the time of writing if Michelle Gildernew were to hold Fermanagh South Tyrone, which was being recounted, it would mean that the DUP would win a total of eight seats while the two nationalist parties, Sinn Féin and the SDLP would take 10 between them, eight for Sinn Féin, two for the SDLP.

Ms McDonald said the result in North Belfast strengthened the argument for a Border poll on a united Ireland. “The overall result confirms that unionism has lost its overall majority,” she said. “That is a huge challenge for all of us. We need to in an orderly fashion structure the conversation about a new Ireland and constitutional change.”

“The two governments, particularly the government in Dublin need to lead this. We are heading towards a Border poll. I can’t give you a definitive date. We need to do the spadework now and prepare ourselves,” she added.

“I don’t think unionism should be alarmed or frightened. This is a tremendous opportunity for everybody who lives on this island,” said Ms McDonald.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “I am very disappointed, not just for North Belfast, but for Northern Ireland that they’re losing such a great advocate in Nigel Dodds.”