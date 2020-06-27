Norma Foley to be Minister for Education with Helen McEntee Minister for Justice

Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee has been promoted to the position of Minister for Justice as Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan appoint a new Cabinet.

Mr Martin has elevated first time Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley to the Cabinet as Minister for Education.

Helen McEntee will be the new Minister for Justice. FIle photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly will become Minister for Health with Dublin Fingal’s Darragh O’Brien is becoming Minister for Housing.

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe remains on as Minister for Finance as expected, with Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath becoming Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. Barry Cowen will become Minister for Agriculture while Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary will become Government Chief Whip.

Barry Cowen will be Minister for Agriculture. File photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Simon Coveney remains in the Department of Foreign Affairs while Heather Humphreys takes the Department of Social Protection and Rural Affairs for Fine Gael.

Simon Harris will become Minister for Higher Education and Research. Mr Varadkar will become Minister for Business.

Galway West TD Hildegard Naughton will become Fine Gael’s so-called “super junior” at Cabinet.

For the Greens, Mr Ryan becomes Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport, deputy leader Catherine Martin is Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport.

Dublin West TD Roderic O’Gorman has been made Minister for Childcare, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Green Part senator Pippa Hackett will be Super Junior Minister in Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity.