Noone raises claims of bullying and sexism against FG member

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has raised allegations of bullying and sexism against a member of her own party.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting on the issue of women’s rights, Ms Noone said she had been subjected to misogyny by a male colleague over a number of years.

However, she said such behaviour had grown progressively worse over recent weeks and highlighted an incident with the male colleague at a private Fine Gael meeting this week.

The Senator told the meeting she had spoken to the chairman of the parliamentary party Martin Heydon about the issue previously, but felt recent events had warranted a response from the party.

Replying to the comments, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was disappointed to hear such claims and insisted bullying would not be tolerated within the party.

Investigate the matter

Mr Varadkar added he wanted to investigate the matter further.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also stressed avenues were available within the party to those with concerns of this nature.

He also expressed his concern about the allegations raised by Ms Noone.

The Senator was the chairwoman of the Oireachtas committee examining the Eighth Amendment.

A number of members present said Ms Noone was visibly upset raising the concerns.

She was speaking during a discussion on the centenary of women becoming eligible to vote.

The Senator said women would be reluctant to participate in politics unless they were treated as equals.

She did not name the person she was making the allegations against.