Noel Rock to replace Maria Bailey on housing committee

Fine Gael Dublin North West TD Noel Rock has been named as the new chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

Mr Rock replaces Fine Gael Dún Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey, who lost her position as chair over the controversy surrounding her personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel.

Mr Rock’s promotion will be seen as a boost to the high profile TD, who is battling to hold his seat in the three seat Dublin North West constituency.

He faces a challenge from Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe, the current Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Ms Bailey also stood down as chair of two other committees in the wake of the controversy: the Select Committee on Members’ Interests, which prepares guidelines for members on how to comply with ethics acts, and the Working Group of Committee Chairs.

Fine Gael Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, who is chair of the Climate Action Committee, will take up the latter role.