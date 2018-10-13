Noel Grealish to offer ‘necessary support’ to Government

Independent TD Noel Grealish has pledged to give the “necessary support” to the Government during Brexit negotiations in a move which boosts the stability of the minority administration.

The Galway West TD said he made the decision following a meeting with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and a lengthy conversation with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In a statement released by the Department of the Taoiseach on Saturday evening, Mr Grealish said:

“Ireland is now entering one of the most critical and uncertain phases since the foundation of our State and it is in the best interests of our country as a whole that we have a stable Government at this crucial time.”

“I have also spoken with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and I believe that there is a compelling public interest that must be served at this time, which outweighs the interests of any politician, individually or collectively.”

The working majority of the Government was threatened this week following the resignation of Denis Naughten as minister for communications, over a controversy which has thrown the future of the national broadband plan into question.

Mr Naughten’s departure from Government had reduced the number of votes the Taoiseach can command in the Dáil to 54 – three short of a bare majority when Fianna Fáil abstains.

‘Fudge’

Earlier on Saturday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the Government’s confidence-and-supply “fudge” had run its course, and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil should enter into coalition, or hold an election.

In a statement Ms McDonald said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have a decision to make; to formalise their position as coalition partners in Government or to go to the people.”

Under the current arrangement Fianna Fáil committed to facilitating three budgets from the minority Government, made up of Fine Gael and Independents, and to abstain in votes of no-confidence.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the confidence-and-supply deal had “led to uncertainty, instability and a deepening crisis”. Photograph: Donall Farmer for The Irish Times

Ms McDonald said the confidence-and-supply deal had “led to uncertainty, instability and a deepening crisis”.

“It has been a political con-job designed to allow Fianna Fáil to pretend to be in Opposition, while Fine Gael operates in Government without sanction,” she said.

Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar are to meet next week to discuss the future of the deal. In a letter on Friday, Mr Martin proposed that they both commit to not collapse the Government until a final Brexit settlement had been reached.

In response, Mr Varadkar said a full renegotiation of the confidence-and-supply agreement, with a commitment to a summer 2020 election, could be wrapped up within a month.

“We are at a defining point in our history as we face into the challenge of Brexit, attacks on the Good Friday Agreement and the housing and healthcare crises,” Ms McDonald said.

“The country needs clarity, workable solutions and stability,” she said.