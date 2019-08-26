No record of Salesforce lobbying over extra floors for new HQ

US tech firm Salesforce has not yet recorded the lobbying campaign it has conducted to add extra storeys to its new headquarters in the Docklands on the official register.

Senior company executives and lobbyists contacted Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy and senior Government officials in the first four months of the year as part of a push to get Dublin City Council to accept additional floors to the building.

However, the company has yet to publish these contacts on the Register of Lobbying. Under the Regulation of Lobbying Act a person undertaking lobbying activities is required to register and submit a return of such activity within 21 days of the end of the first “relevant period” in which they begin lobbying.

The return date for lobbying activities before April 30th was May 21st. However, there is no record on the register of any lobbying conducted by Salesforce, which contended that adding extra storeys to the building would allow it to hire an additional 1,000 employees.

Salesforce Ireland did not respond to calls and queries submitted by The Irish Times on this matter.

Sherry Perrault, the head of ethics and lobbying regulation at the Standards in Public Office Commission, said she could not comment on individual cases but that the responsibility to register and submit returns of lobbying rests with the person that makes, manages, or directs the activity. She said reporting can be a sole or shared responsibility.

The penalty for submitting a late return is a €200 fixed-payment notice. Failure to pay the fine may result in prosecution, the commission said.

Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate, the developer behind the Docklands scheme, also conducted an intensive lobbying campaign of Government Ministers and senior city council officials during that period.

Mr Ronan and colleagues made returns to the lobbying register of eight separate contacts at the highest levels of Government between January and April. It included five letters from Mr Ronan to Mr Murphy.

One urged the Minister to “provide clarification” on the new height guidelines, which allowed taller buildings. Mr Ronan also wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys and Minister for Transport Shane Ross as well as to Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan during that period.

Campaign of persuasion

Mr Ronan argued that height guidelines issued by Mr Murphy’s department late last year superseded the planning restrictions on height in the Special Development Zone (SDZ) in which the Salesforce building is located. This position was not accepted by the council’s planners, who said the more restrictive SDZ rules continued to apply. The lobbying focused on persuading the council that this was not the case.

At a seminar in Dublin in March, an executive with Mr Ronan’s company, Gary Cooper, also made a “verbal appeal” to Mr Murphy to consider its position during a conversation they had.

In June, the council refused an application for permission to increase the overall height of the building. There is no reference to Salesforce in any of the returns posted by Mr Ronan’s company on the lobbying.ie website.

The lobbying activity of Salesforce was disclosed in documents released to The Irish Times under Freedom of Information legislation earlier this year.

David Dempsey, Salesforce’s country manager in Ireland, wrote to Mr Murphy in March asking him to “provide greater clarity” to the local planning authorities about how they should implement these guidelines.

Salesforce also raised the issue with the secretary general of the Department of Business, Orlaigh Quinn. A senior US-based inhouse lobbyist for Salesforce also contacted a special adviser to the Taoiseach in March.