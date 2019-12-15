No point reconvening Dáil without election date, says Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said there is “no point” reconvening the Dáil in January if the Taoiseach does not give certainty on exactly when the next general election will be.

Mr Martin has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asking him to name a date for the general election, with Mr Martin saying Easter represents the “natural end” for the Dáil.

“In a number of interviews I made it clear that Easter is a natural end for this Dáil. I don’t think it is credible we would reconvene after Easter,” he told Newstalk on Sunday.

There are 34 sitting days, he said, between the return of the Dáil in January and Easter.

“It is not tenable that the Dáil will continue on an indefinite week to week basis so there has to be certainty and clarity brought to the situation.”

Mr Martin said there is “no point in going back on the 15th of January if you don’t have clarity and certainty about that session because you can’t live from week to week. There will be complete uncertainty”.

He said if a date is not set, “tactics and manoeuvring will take place over substantive work”.

“In the time that is left, it is a tidying up- period really if we are honest,” he said.

Mr Martin said he wanted to ensure in the remaining time that an extension to the threshold for medical card eligibility for over-70s is agreed and that legislation on electoral transparency passes.

He also said legislation to allow for medical open disclosure must also be passed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed described Mr Martin’s letter as “bizarre” and said Fianna Fáil can collapse the Government at any time.

Speaking RTÉ News at One, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Micheál Martin was “slow off the mark”.

“Eighteen months ago the Taoiseach wrote to Micheál Martin requesting that they agree a date in May to provide stability. So Micheál Martin is a bit slow off the mark. I am not going to add to more speculation. The Taoiseach made it clear that he is happy to meet Micheál Martin at the end of the Dáil term to talk about these issues, that is effectively at the end of the week.”

He said his focus was on trying to “steer Ireland to a safe ground in context of Brexit challenges” and said the next phase of Brexit talks will “dominate for at least another 12 months”.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Varadkar said he was focused on the job and not an election.

“My preference has always been for a summer election but that may not be my call,” he said.

“My focus is on my job, not on election planning.

“The papers may be focused on elections, but I’m not.

“I haven’t discussed any [election] dates with any Government Minister,” he said, adding that this doesn’t mean Ministers won’t speculate.