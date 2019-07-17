No member of FAI board should seek re-election, Sport Ireland says

The governing body for sports in Ireland has said it agrees with Minister for Sport Shane Ross that the entire board of the Football Association of Ireland should not seek reappointment at its annual general meeting later this month.

Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey and its chief executive John Treacy told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport it was their clear understanding that the entire board would be standing down.

At the weekend it emerged that outgoing president Donal Conway is the sole person nominated to continue in his role, while vice-president Noel Fitzroy has also been nominated to return but faces competition from two others.

Mr Ross wrote to Mr Conway on Tuesday asking him to withdraw his nomination. In a response, the board of the FAI pointed to a recommendation of a review group that at least one, and at most two, outgoing members of the board remain in situ to avoid the risk of a loss of knowledge and experience.

Mr Mulvey told the committee, chaired by Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, that Sport Ireland understood “very clearly and unequivocally that the board would be standing down and would not be standing up again.

“I have no difficulty with the view of the Minister.”

Mr Treacy said it was his view that no member of the current board should go forward to the new one. He said Sport Ireland had told the FAI that this was its view at a meeting last Friday.

Leadership

Mr Treacy said that Mr Conway had shown leadership, especially with the roadshows that the FAI is holding around the country, and that needed to be acknowledged.

“He did steady the ship,” he said. “Our view is it’s now time to hand it over and get on with new people.”

Aidan Horan, a governance expert who chaired the independent review group that examined the FAI, said it reached a conclusion that to avoid a risk of knowledge being lost it might be best to have some element of continuity.

“We suggested that there should be some consideration of having one, or two, of the existing board (remaining in place) to smooth the handover.”

However, committee members including Mr O’Dowd, Catherine Murphy and Noel Rock expressed the view there should be a total clear-out, as did the Sport Ireland representatives.

Mr Treacy also told the committee that the investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement was “a serious and very substantial” one.

He said a number of other investigations were continuing including a forensic audit and internal audits.

“It may show up (findings) that are embarrassing to the former board. Our preferred view is that nobody would stand for the new board,” he said. “A new beginning would happen. There is also a big piece around public trust.”

He said that new leaders needed to step forward from the membership of the FAI but that this had not happened.

Difficulty

Mr Mulvey told the committee that Sport Ireland had immense difficulty hiring forensic accountants with firms in the State reluctant to do so because of reputational risk.

In response to questions from Mr O’Dowd about the accounts, he said the annual accounts would not be ready for the AGM.

“We will not be restoring funding until we have a full set of accounts,” he said.

He said the main message from the review group was the lack of governance that had been in place in the FAI and even when elements existed, they were not in place.

“The governance report is about changing the FAI and its culture and to separate the management of football and the management of business,” he said.

Mr Treacy later said the process around the reform of the FAI was like a marathon and “we are only at the three or four mile mark at the moment.”