‘No inkling’ of Level 5 Covid restrictions on Saturday night, Varadkar says

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that nobody in Government had any indication that Level 5 restrictions were being considered until Sunday.

Speaking of the controversy about the announcement that the highest level of restriction was recommended, Mr Varadkar said it was a shock and it was out of the blue.

On Monday Mr Varadkar criticised Dr Holohan and Nphet (National Public Emergency Team) saying the recommendation to move to Level 5 had not be “thought through” and there had not been “prior consultation” with the Government.

However, Dr Holohan confirmed on Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Sunday morning, before the meeting, and had shared his concerns and those of members of the team.

Social Democrats co-leader Rosin Shortall earlier called on Mr Varadkar to apologise to Dr Holohan, saying he was being “very irresponsible” and “playing a dangerous political game.”

She also called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to “pick up the phone and call the other party leaders” so there could be a cross-party response to Covid-19.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Shortall said that Mr Martin needed to “bring people with him at political level”, all the political parties needed to “be on the same page” to take steps to “drive down the virus.”

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Varadkar told Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty that the three Government party leaders were informed on Saturday that Nphet was meeting on Saturday.

“There was no suggestion, not even an inkling of level 5” restrictions at that point, he said.

Had they known that they would have sought a briefing on Saturday night, he insisted.

“A decision of such gravity is one that has to be thought through and talked through.”

Mr Varadkar said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will make a statement later on Thursday.

He rejected Mr Doherty’s claim he had “played the man, not the ball” on RTE.

The Tanaiste said in relation to the Chief Medical Officer that “I didn’t say a bad word about him” to some opposition jeering. “He’s somebody I respect immensely.”

“Covid is nobody’s fault and nobody in the Government is trying to engage in any kind of blame game. That’s for others.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald earlier said “a contrived spat” between Nphet and the Government was not needed at this time.

A political “who done it” was not a priority, but there was a need for absolute clarity on the timeline of when the Government was first alerted to the possibility of a move to Level 5.

Work together

Meanwhile, Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the Government does not owe the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan an apology.

Mr Ryan also said there wasn’t an expectation that the entire country would move from Level 2 to Level 5 restrictions over the space of a week.

“I think what we need to do is what Tony himself has said, is work together fighting the disease.

“Who said what on Sunday, I think for the Irish public is not the key issue. The key issue is how can we stop this virus growing.

“Tony Holohan has met the Taoiseach, met the Tanaiste in the last few days, they’re all agreed on that, working together on that approach.

“My own relationship with Tony and Ronan Glynn and any of the people in the health system has never in any way been affected throughout this period. There’s a difference of views in terms of whether we should go to Level 5 and I think that’s understandable.”

He also defended the Tanaiste’s interview on RTE’s Claire Byrne Live Show on Monday and said Mr Varadkar was “referring to a lot of Irish people...they were surprised on Sunday night when it appeared on the 9 o’clock news.

“There wasn’t an expectation that we would go as a country effectively from Level 2 to Level 5 in one week. So I think the Tánaiste was expressing what a lot of people felt but that’s not the key issue. The key issue is how do we get back to Level 2.”

Mr Ryan said the Government should wait two weeks to three weeks to see if “collective effort” has an effect on the number of Covid-19 cases. He said “there is the risk” that the country would be faced with a possible longer lockdown due to moving to Level 3 instead of Level 4 or 5.

However, he added that people’s psychological, mental and economic wellbeing also had to be taken into account.

“If we have to adjust [level restrictions], we will. But I would like to see us implement what’s been put in first and foremost,” he said.