No general election this year, Taoiseach tells FG Ministers

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his Fine Gael Ministers there will not be a pre-Christmas Irish general election.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have made the comments at the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting of Fine Gael Ministers.

It follows internal Fine Gael speculation in recent days that there could be a pre-Christmas poll, with many Fine Gael Ministers in favour of such an option.

Fine Gael Ministers and TDs had expressed divergent views in recent days on whether a general election in Britain - confirmed on Tuesday - could open the door for a November general election in Ireland.

This was notwithstanding the fact Brexit has not been fully resolved and the Taoiseach’s stated preference that the election should be held in May 2020.

Fianna Fáil and other parties have said they are prepared for an election whenever it happens.

The reasons some Fine Gael TDs were keen on a snap election was to capitalise on the new Brexit deal and the discomfort in Fianna Fáil over ‘Votegate’ (where TDs voted for colleagues who were present in the Dáil chamber but who were not in their designated seats)and the uncertain outcome for Government TDs in the four by-elections to be held next month.

No Fine Gael Minister disagreed with the Taoiseach’s view at the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath claimed “some Fine Gael ministers” were keen on an election so they could get out of their portfolios “because they are failing”.

When asked to which Ministers he was referring, Mr McGrath said “health and housing” when discussing a possible date for the next general election on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy said he believed the public would be quite happy if a general election was held next month. The Cork North Central TD who will not be seeking re-election said that there is a window of opportunity to take advantage of a pause in Brexit negotiations as the UK faces a general election in December and the EU is “changing its political make up.”