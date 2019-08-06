No-deal Brexit would ‘fundamentally change’ Anglo-Irish relations

The relationship between the UK and Ireland would “fundamentally change” in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Mr Donohoe was speaking in the Irish Embassy in London after a meeting with chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid about the UK government’s plans for exiting the EU.

“If the United Kingdom became a third country it would have a fundamental effect on the nature of the economic relationship between the United Kingdom and Ireland because obviously, they would be outside the single market, they would be outside the customs unions and they would be treated like other countries that are outside of the European Union from a trading point of view,” he said.

“Were that to happen — which it would in the event of a no-deal Brexit — it would fundamentally change the relationship that is there.” - PA