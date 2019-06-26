No-deal Brexit looking more likely, Taoiseach warns

The Government will next month publish a new Brexit contingency plan as a disorderly no-deal departure for the UK has become more likely, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said said.

In a speech at Dublin Castle on Wednesday at the national economic dialogue, Mr Varadkar said that despite the detailed planning which is underway, a no-deal Brexit would be “deeply challenging with many risks which can’t be mitigated”.

He said the Government would next month publish the updated contingency plan setting out the state of readiness and actions to be taken between now and October.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will prepare two budgets - one based on a no-deal Brexit and another is based on the UK securing a deal. A decision on what budget to use will be made in September, Mr Varadkar said.

He also pointed toward trade tensions that are threatening the global economy, and recent international tax developments that are likely to impact foreign investment.

“With respect to recent international tax developments, we believe it is important that we maintain a predictable, transparent and stable tax regime to facilitate continued cross-border trade and investment,” he said.

Consensus

“Ireland recognises that further change to the international tax framework is necessary to ensure that we reach a stable global consensus for how and where companies should be taxed.”

The Taoiseach said Ireland was open to solutions on this front so long as “they respect our right to compete fairly and respect the legitimacy of Ireland’s longstanding 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate”.

In terms of the budget, Mr Varadkar said the Government can not allow day-to-day spending to increase too fast. He also said the Government could not become too reliant on “volatile revenues.”

“As you know, over the last few years we have benefited from bumper corporation tax receipts. However, we can’t assume that money will always be there,” he said.

The Taoiseach said in ancient mythology, Odysseus was forced to chart a course between the sea monsters of Scylla and Charybdis.

“Each option was perilous and fraught with danger,” he said. “Today our economy is caught between a modern Scylla and Charybdis. The Scylla is the risk of over-heating. The Charybdis is the growing prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

“Our solution is to prepare for both, and steer a course to minimise risk no matter what happens.”