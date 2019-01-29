No deal Brexit could see 2% rise in Irish unemployment, Finance warns

Ireland’s unemployment rate could rise by 2 per cent following a no deal Brexit, according to Department of Finance projections .

It said the Irish economy would also be 4.5 per cent smaller by 2023 than current projections, outlined in Budget 2019, and the modest surplus expected in 2020 would become instead a deficit.

In a document published on Tuesday, the department outlined the economic impact of the UK leaving the EU without a deal at the end of March.

“A no deal Brexit would result in a substantial slowdown in GDP growth to 2.7 per cent in 2019 (from an estimated 4.2 per cent in Budget 2019) and under 1 per cent in 2020 (from 3.6 per cent); reductions of 1.5 per cent and 2.75 per cent respectively.

“By 2023, total employment would increase by around 178,000 but this would still be some 55,000 below the Budget 2019 forecast.”

A Department of Finance report published on Tuesday has warned of significant economic consequences for Ireland following a ‘no deal’ Brexit. Photograph: PA Wire

It said employment in 2020 would still be higher than this year but by a smaller amount.

In the event of a no deal Brexit, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the decisions made for Budget 2019, announced last October, would not be changed.

However, he said a no deal Brexit would have a substantial effect on the resources available for the next two budgets when it came to new policy choices.

The Dublin Central TD indicated capital expenditure projects remained very important.

“I do see capital expenditure overall as having a really high importance,” Mr Donohoe said.

On the issue of the nurses’ pay dispute, Mr Donohoe said: “If there was ever a time to maintain collective agreements, it is now.

