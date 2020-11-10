No-confidence vote in Tánaiste eclipsed by unprecedented judges’ row

Good morning – you could be forgiven for thinking our lead story this morning might focus on a glimmer of pharmacological light at the end of the Covid tunnel, or the ongoing furore over the transfer of power in the United States or the small matter of a confidence vote in the Tánaiste as controversy over his leaking of a confidential document refuses to die.

However, all these events have been eclipsed by the truly unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented row between Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe and the Chief Justice. How about that – three-quarters of the way to a GUBU and it’s not even 9am.