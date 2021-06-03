NI Protocol a ‘6-1’ defeat for North says Poots ahead of Martin meeting

Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “6-1 defeat” for the jurisdiction, ahead of his first meeting in Dublin with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking outside Government Buildings ahead of his meeting with Mr Martin, Mr Poots said North-South relations were “bad” and “damaged” at present, and again blamed former taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, for the deterioration.

“People have discussed (the Protocol) as being a win-win for Northern Ireland. Instead it is a 6-1 defeat,” he said.

The new DUP leader, who was elected last month after the ousting of Arlene Foster, said the Protocol needed to be scrapped.

He said this meeting on Thursday evening with the Taoiseach would be difficult. “Discussions need to be honest. There is a lot of anger with the Protocol. That manifested itself on the streets a couple of weeks ago – the worst street violence we have seen for many years.

‘Not deliverable’

“We need to recognise that the Protocol as it currently exists is not deliverable and must go. That is something that the Taoiseach needs to recognise as well.

“We had a circumstance where we had the previous taoiseach and tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, taking over things [to EU summits] from the 1970s that happened at borders between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“They used that to drive forward their agenda. That has left a very bad taste in the mouths of the Northern Irish community.”

Mr Poots would not say whether he would attend the next North-South ministerial meetings, saying this was something he would discuss with Mr Martin. However, he confirmed he will attend the next meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental council in Co Fermanagh.

“It’s part of the East-West relationship. I hope we can fix the North-South relationship which is damaged as a consequence of the previous Irish government,” he said.

Mr Poots repeated his criticisms of Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney several times, saying they were responsible for the situation Northern Irish people now found themselves in with regard to rising food prices and difficulties with accessing some medicines.

“I believe there are solutions that can be achieved in finding a way to ensure the single market is protected, that there are no borders in the island of Ireland and [we] can also [tackle] the issue of the barrier that has been erected between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which is damaging to every single person in Northern Ireland.

Animal movements

“Food costs will go up as a consequence of 15,000 checks on food every week. We are looking at animal movements being blocked. We are looking at medicines and medical devices, over 90 per cent of which come from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, [with] obstacles being put in the way of medicines coming in, particularly new cancer drugs.

“These things are entirely unacceptable, not only for me as a unionist, but for me as a leader of people in Northern Ireland – as they impact every single person.”

He contended the Protocol was not deliverable. “If it can’t deliver something, it’s not fit for purpose. If it’s not fit for purpose, there’s only one thing to do with it – and that is scrap it,” he said.

Asked what the alternative was, he said it was to ensure the single market, and not create barriers on the island of Ireland. “For medicines for the NHS we don’t need checks. For animals that have been sold back and forth between Great Britain and Northern Ireland where we have full traceability on those animals, we don’t need them locked in Great Britain for six months.

“The last case of rabies in Ireland was in 1922. We don’t need to be injecting guide dogs with vaccinations for rabies and depriving people who need them,” he said.