New US special envoy to North to take up new position in May

The new US special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney has said he expects to take up his new position by May 1st.

The former White House chief of staff, who was appointed to the role by US president Donald Trump last week, said he will visit Northern Ireland at least once a month.

Speaking at the Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast in Washington DC on Thursday, which was also attended by Northern Ireland politicians such as the DUP’s Diane Dodds and Ian Paisley junior, Mr Mulvaney said he had been interested in the position for some time.

“I’m very excited. It’s a job that I have talked to the president about for a long time,” he said.

“I was active on issues in Ireland and the UK going back to my days in Congress. I know some of the players but not nearly all of them. But I’m very excited about to getting a start on this, hopefully by the first of May.”

Asked how the new position would work practically, he said he plans to visit at least once a month.

“I plan to probably be over at least on a monthly basis to begin with as I start to learn who all the people are - I’ve a lot of folks to meet, lot of introductions to make, a lot of learning to do so I’m looking forward to coming over a good bit.”

‘Very simple’

“The United States is very simple when it comes to Northern Ireland. We want a Northern Ireland that is peaceful and that is prosperous. We’re heavily invested in the Good Friday Agreement and we just want to make sure that Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the UK are safe and peaceful and prosperous - that is our interest.”

Mr Trump announced the appointment last Friday, also naming Republican congressman Mark Meadows as White House chief of staff.

Mr Mulvaney visited Northern Ireland late last month where he met first minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill.

He also travelled to Dublin where he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and held meetings with the new Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, in London.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Mr Mulvaney’s appointment.

“US Special Envoys have facilitated the negotiation and implementation of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which had the main goal of bringing an end to violence, and ensuring self-determination, peace, and reconciliation. To that end, the USAdministration remains fully committed.”