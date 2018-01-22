New mortgage scheme will ‘help people buy overpriced houses’– SF

Sinn Féin has said the Government’s new home loan scheme is “a disappointing package” which will assist people to buy overpriced houses rather than bringing prices down.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy unveiled a new scheme of local authority mortgages that will be available from next week. Under the scheme, the Government will finance local authorities to provide mortgages to people who have been turned down by banks.

“This is a disappointing package,” Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó’Broin said. “There are already two Government loans to local authorities and the Housing Agency. This scheme is very similar,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It is assisting people to buy overpriced houses than bringing down prices.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD said there is still too much reliance on the private sector, low levels of investment and “no clear evidence that what the Government is offering is of real value to working families”.

The low-interest rate mortgages will be available to purchasers of properties worth up to €320,000 in the greater Dublin area, Cork and Galway, while the ceiling in the rest of the country will be €250,000.

The scheme will be reserved for borrowers with an annual gross income of no more than €50,000, or €75,000 for couples. Central Bank rules will apply so borrowers will be able to take a mortgage for 90 per cent of the property’s value.

Borrowers will be able to choose a fixed rate of 2-2.25 per cent over 25-30 years, terms unavailable from any bank.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said the scheme will not provide “one affordable home for people”.

“The Government are simply tinkering around the edges of the property market. There are no ‘affordable’ homes being built, instead what we have is developer-led housing aimed at maximising profit.

“This proposal does nothing to challenge that or to provide new homes below market rates.”

The Dublin-West TD said the scheme is instead “likely to prop up over inflated house prices”.

“The Government should focus on providing affordable housing, using public land banks, not contributing to the housing bubble,” she said.