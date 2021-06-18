New lord mayors elected in Cork, Galway and Fingal

Three new mayors have been elected in Dublin, Cork and Galway on Friday evening.

In Fingal, north county Dublin, Labour councillor Seána Ó Rodaigh was elected mayor at the annual meeting of the county council at the Grand Hotel, Malahide.

Cllr Ó Rodaigh, who represents the Balbriggan local electoral area, was first elected as a councillor in 2019. Based in Skerries, she works as a teacher in St Patrick’s Senior National School in the town.

The new mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh and the new deputy mayor Cllr Daniel Whooley. Photograph: Orla Murray/Coalesce/Fingal Co Council

Green Party councillor Daniel Whooley, a cybersecurity student at TUD Blanchardstown, was elected deputy mayor. He represents the Ongar electoral area.

In Galway, two women were elected to the offices of mayor and deputy mayor at the annual meeting of Galway City Council in Leisureland.

Independent councillor Colette Connolly was elected mayor of the city, with Green Party Cllr Martina O’Connor elected deputy mayor.

In Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher (35) was elected lord mayor at the city council’s AGM.

From Ballincollig, he was first elected to the city council in 2019 and runs a tyre business with his siblings. He believes he is the city’s youngest lord mayor since Taoiseach Micheál Martin in 1992.

Party colleague Mary Rose Desmond was elected deputy lord mayor.