New law to pave way for reopening of ‘wet pubs’, says Minister

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that new legislation giving further powers to the gardaí will pave the way for the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

The new powers, to be debated in the Dáil on its return today, will provide a road map for the future opening of all pubs, Ms McEntee said, as they will give greater guidance to gardaí and ensure compliance of measures.

Such measures include social distancing, the wearing of visors, table service and ensuring there was a lead person in a group for contact tracing.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, the Minister said the new legislation would allow so called “wet pubs” to prepare and plan for a future reopening.

The Government is looking at how to reopen all pubs safely and will put in place a new road map on September 13th to guide people, she said. It will tell them what is required of them and what is expected.

The Minister said her family had owned a pub for many years and she had worked in pubs as a student so she knew the industry and that the ”vast majority are doing a fantastic job”.

Ms McEntee said she would like to see the remainder of pubs reopen and pointed out that Ireland is an outlier in Europe in this regard. Publicans deserve clarity, she said.

She was speaking as a senior Government official said Ireland was in the “most challenging phase” of dealing with the spread of Covid-19.

At a briefing in Government buildings, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that the national shutdown was “simple to execute in many respects, notwithstanding the impact we knew it would have”, but Ireland was in a different phase now where we must live alongside the virus.

“We all assumed it would be relatively short term. It was new to us and we had a clear objective, flatten the curve and avoid the very distressing scenes we saw in other countries. But we are six months in, we have done what we were asked to do. Broadly the measures have worked but it has been at a cost, economically, socially and mentally.

“We also know more now. As Mike Ryan from the WHO said, we cannot manage risks to zero. We must resume some normality. We have to live with this disease while not allowing it to get a foothold. That means staying vigilant, doing the simple things well.”

Echoing such concerns, the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said this was going to be “a more difficult winter than we’ve ever faced before” as the HSE attempted to scale up services that had been stalled because of Covid-19.

“We are living with Covid, we just have to take hope and confidence and live differently and plan differently,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Ireland’s testing and tracing system compared favourably with the rest of Europe, he said. “We have the capacity and have sped up the turn around time... We will improve even further on it.”

Testing and tracing was 15 per cent of defence, he said, while 80 per cent was public health restrictions such as social distancing and hand washing.

“Testing is not a protection. We have a very low positivity rate. It is important, but equally important is where the case transmits.”

Community assessment hubs which had been set up during the pandemic would be used during the winter to assess people for respiratory illnesses and filter out what was Covid-related and not was not, he said.

“We do need a functioning economy and a functioning society. We need that to support our health service because we know the impact of lockdown. We need to find that balance.

“People are looking for absolute clarity when we can only give them some unpredictability - that’s the phase we’re in.”

Anxiety levels

Ms Canavan said that it had been just six months since the first case of Covid was detected in Ireland.

“We know that there is still a high level of anxiety out there. This week it appears that approximately 40 per cent of people believe the worst is still ahead. Covid is still with us and we must learn to navigate life for the moment, side by side with it.

“Repetitive as it sounds, it is our own personal actions that will make the most difference to our ability to live as normally as possible in the short to medium term. We all have a part to play in containing the virus.”

Ms Canavan said keeping social interactions to a minimum could halt the spread of Covid 19.

She said it was “heartening” to see public health restrictions lifted in Kildare. “It worked for them, and it worked for the rest of us.”

Ms Canavan said that 2020 has been a year of “unprecedented difficulty” for publicans and urged business owners to avail of the Government’s €16m support package announced last week.

In relation to the Leaving Certificate, she said students have been “pioneers in a new method of evaluating learning. They can be confident a huge amount of work has been done to deliver a calculated grades model which has equity and fairness at its core.”

“Under the calculated grades model, estimated marks for schools will be adjusted as planned to ensure that a consistent standard is applied in schools across the country when judging the performance of students.

“The model will not include data on how a school has historically performed at Leaving Certificate, placing a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students. This removes any risk that a Leaving Certificate student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Cert classes in his or her school in previous years.”

Ms Canavan acknowledged that there were concerns about how some schools were operating.

“The response to confirmed cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 in a school will be led and managed by the HSE. All decisions as to appropriate actions following a confirmed case or outbreak will be made by their teams in the context of a full public health risk assessment.”