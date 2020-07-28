New law labelled ‘attack on renters’ as Minister insists it will help tenants

A ban on evictions will be extended for tenants unable to pay their rent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, if they self-declare to the Residential Tenancies Board, according to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Introducing new rental legislation in the Dáil he said it is aimed at tenants in rent arrears and on a Covid-19 welfare payment, on housing assistance payment or who have lost their job because of the coronavirus crisis.

It also bans rent increases for tenants in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment or the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

All other tenancies revert to the pre-Covid rules from August 1st, except for renters whose notice of termination expired during the pandemic. They have been given an extra nine days until August 10th to vacate.

Mr O’Brien said notices of termination will increase from 28 to 90 days under the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill, for people who make a written declaration that “the economic impact of Covid-19 has rendered them unable to pay their rent and at a significant risk of tenancy termination”.

The earliest they can now be evicted is January 11th, 2021. The new legislation is introduced as the previous pandemic emergency ban on evictions and rent increases comes to an end on August 1st. The Minister said however the moratorium could not continue indefinitely.

But a swathe of Opposition TDs trenchantly criticised the Bill and claimed it would open the door to evictions and increased homelessness, which had fallen significantly because of the moratorium.

Attack

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the Bill “is nothing short of an attack on renters. It strips vital protections from the vast majority of tenants just as the time they most desperately need it.”

If the Bill is passed “rent increases are back on the table” and existing and new notices to quit on all grounds are back on the table”.

He said the protections for renters whose incomes have been hit by Covid-19 are “weak, overly complex and it will be very easy for a small number of rogue landlords to get around”.

“Fianna Fáil’s new deal for renters looks exactly like Fine Gael’s old bad deal for renters,” he said.

Labour housing spokesman Aodhán Ó Riordáin said that because of this legislation “we can be sure we will now see an increase in homelessness in the autumn”.

He said “no fault evictions are back. Substantial renovation evictions are back and evictions for the benefit of family members are back” and people will be unable to navigate a “cumbersome and technical system that has been criticised by many homeless agencies”.

Social Democrats spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said the legislation was “complex, full of loopholes” and “ignores the fact that we are still in a pandemic”. Regional spikes in Covid-19 are expected and there should be powers to extend the moratorium in such incidents, he said.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said “the slithering, sliding and U-turns of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in particular have begun in earnest with this Bill.

“This is a shameful betrayal of tenants that opens the door to a new wave of evictions into homelessness in the midst of a pandemic.”

He said it will allow landlords to resume evictions on the grounds of sale which was one of the major causes of evictions into homelessness prior to the pandemic.”

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said however that some TDs were talking “as if property falls out of the sky” and land at the feet of homeowners.

He said landlords had mortgages too but were being described as if they “are bad people” when they are taxpayers.

“You do have to remember that there are people whose jobs are not affected and who didn’t lose any money and who stopped paying rent. Landlords still have to pay their mortgage, he said adding that he knew of people who were getting rent allowance but did not pay rent.

Mr O’Brien insisted the Bill was targeted at the most vulnerable and said the Government “recognises that Covid-19 has been hard on many tenants, particularly those working in the worst affected sectors of the economy such as the hospitality sector”.

The Minister said “the tailored approach in this Bill targets a prohibition on rent increases to those who most need them. It protects tenants from imminent tenancy termination caused by rent arrears.”

But he recognised that landlords had been affected too and they had “constitutionally protected property rights”. This legislation seeks to protect both tenants and landlords, he said.