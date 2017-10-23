New children’s hospital to be called Phoenix Children’s Health

The new children’s hospital is to be called Phoenix Children’s Health, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced.

Mr Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned the sod at the new Paediatric Outpatients and Urgent Care Centre at Connolly hospital on Monday morning.

The new facility is part of the shared campus at the National Children’s Hospital, which will be based at St James’s Hospital.

It will open in 2019, a second such facility will open in Tallaght in 2020 and the hospital itself is due to open in 2022.

The name was chosen after nine months of consultation and was selected by staff at the three children’s hospitals and the children’s hospital group.

Mr Varadkar said this was the beginning of real investment in healthcare facilities after a period of financial constraint.

He added: “I feel a special connection to Connolly hospital because I worked here as a doctor in 2004 and 2005 and it was a very happy and rewarding time. I saw first-hand that it is the commitment and dedication of the staff which make a Connolly hospital so special.

“The team here at Connolly should be commended not just for the healthcare they provide today, but also for their commitment to the future and for coming together to forge a new identity and a new tradition as part of Phoenix Children’s Health.”

The new hospital development at the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dún Laoghaire was also launched.

It will see the existing ward accommodation replaced by a new fit-for-purpose single en suite bedrooms with integrated rehabilitation-specific treatment spaces.