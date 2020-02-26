‘Neglected, abandoned’: rural Independent TDs set out stall for deal-making

The rural Independent group of TDs has highlighted a series of concerns that it wants addressed if it is to support any of the parties in forming a government.

The Independents – Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Carol Nolan, Danny Healy-Rae and Richard O’Donoghue – met with the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on Wednesday morning before speaking to journalists at Leinster House. Michael Healy-Rae is also a member of the group.

The TDs laid out a series of concerns they said they had raised with Mr Martin.

Mr McGrath said the people of rural Ireland had been “forgotten about, neglected, abandoned and indeed blackguarded by successive governments”. The group were available to meet again with Fianna Fáil and with other parties, he said, adding they had already held a meeting with Sinn Féin.

All the TDs cited health and housing concerns, which affected rural Ireland in particular ways. Mr Collins raised the issue of Bantry Hospital, and was highly critical of the Road Traffic Act, which tightened drink-driving regulations. TDs said this legislation, introduced by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross, had “destroyed rural Ireland”.

Minister for fisheries

Mr Collins said there needed to be senior minister for fisheries in future, and that farmers needed to be paid a better price for their beef by factories. Mr O’Donoghue said there had been “no infrastructure put in place” in rural Ireland by the last government.

Mr Healy-Rae said the hospital and health service in Kerry was a “total and absolute shambles”. He said there was a “massive shortage of sewerage schemes in Kerry”, instancing a number of towns and villages that did not have satisfactory sewerage arrangements.

This was the first thing he wanted to talk about with anyone who wanted to form a government. The “social fabric of rural Ireland has been blown to smithereens” by the drink-driving legislation introduced by Mr Ross, he added. “Every town and village is practically closed down in our county and I believe up the west as well,” he said.

‘Shocking consequences’

Mr Collins said the drink-driving legislation has “shocking consequences” for rural Ireland. Businesses were closing because of it, he said. Mr O’Donoghue added there needed to be changes to the penalty points system.

Meanwhile, Ms Nolan said flooding was also an issue for the Independents, and said the Shannon should be dredged as a solution, which is “common sense”. Mr Healy-Rae said farmers would clean out their rivers “so that the water could flow freely”, but if they did so they would lose their single farm payment.

The group said they would work together on issues, but that members were free to vote whichever way they wanted in the Dáil. They said they could either be part of a government or support it from the outside. Mr McGrath said they could work with the Green Party if that group had a “common sense programme for government that didn’t have daft issues in it”.

No commitments on any issues were sought or given by Mr Martin today, the TDs said.