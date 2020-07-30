Neasa Hourigan resigns as Green chief whip after voting against Government

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has resigned her position as party chief whip after voting against the Government on a new Bill dealing with tenants’ rights.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government on a Labour amendment to the Bill which would give Government the power to extend the ban on evictions and rent increases across the board again should it need to.

While she has resigned her position as party chief whip, it is understood she wants to remain in the parliamentary party.

It is understood this issue is now being discussed between the party leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

Speaking to the Irish Times Ms Hourigan said: “I voted in favour of the proposed amendments in the hopes that I would be in a position to vote with the Government on the Bill overall.

“I have significant concerns as to the impact of this legislation on levels of homelessness across the State. I do not believe it takes into account the scale of Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people safe in their homes. Eviction due to sale is directly in conflict with Green Party policy,” she said.

A key part of the Bill involves a ban on evictions until January for those unable to pay their rent because of the Covid-19 pandemic which can be availed of if they make a declaration to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the legislation would help tenants in arrears and those on a Covid-19 welfare payment, on housing assistance payment or who have lost their job because of the crisis caused by the virus.

The legislation also bans rent increases for tenants receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, or the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

All other tenancies revert to the pre-Covid rules from August 1st, except for renters whose notice of termination expired during the pandemic. They have been given an extra nine days until August 10th to vacate.

Ninety days eviction notice, not 28 as now, will have to be given to people who make a written declaration that the economic impact of Covid-19 has rendered them unable to pay their rent.

The earliest they can now be evicted is January 11th, 2021. The new legislation is introduced as the previous pandemic emergency ban on evictions and rent increases comes to an end on August 1st.

Though the Mr O’Brien said the moratorium could not continue indefinitely, a swathe of Opposition TDs said it would open the door to evictions and increase homelessness which has fallen during the pandemic.

More to follow . . .