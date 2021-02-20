Muddled Government messaging adding to anger and frustration
Public growing tired of vague, conflicting information and ad hoc announcements
The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, speaking to the media outside Meath Primary Care Centre in Dublin on Friday afternoon. Given the blows to morale caused by each extra week of lockdown, clear communications from the Government have never been more important. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
On Thursday evening at 5pm a select few Cabinet Ministers and senior officials gathered with leading figures from the health service to take stock of where the country finds itself in the battle against Covid-19.
Known as the Cabinet coronavirus committee, it has been the place the key decisions are made that impact on daily life. By comparison, the Tuesday Cabinet meeting can often be little more than a rubber-stamping exercise.