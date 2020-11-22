Motion seeking to impeach Séamus Woulfe to be brought to Dáil

A motion seeking to impeach Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe is to be brought to the Dáil this week by Rise TD Paul Murphy and People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith.

“This is a question of accountability,” Mr Murphy said on Twitter. “Through his attendance at the ‘golfgate’ dinner and his subsequent behaviour Séamus Woulfe substantially undermined the public health effort.”

The TDs will say in the Dáil that the judge breached the Constitution for “stated misbehaviour” and impeachment proceedings should therefore begin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil during the week that the Government intended to take no further steps against the judge.

He said the “constitutional protections of the judiciary is best achieved in this particular case by taking no further steps in this matter” and that it was up to the Oireachtas “to take its own initiative on the matter if it so wishes”.

Mr Justice Woulfe has been at the centre of controversy since his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway in August, where some 80 people gathered at a time when public health restrictions allowed far fewer people to dine together.

Questions have also been raised about how he was appointed to the Supreme Court following revelations in The Irish Times that three sitting judges also expressed interested in the €220,000 a year position.

Parliamentary questions

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has agreed to answer questions following days of pressure about the appointment process. She said in a letter to the Ceann Comhairle that she would reschedule her next parliamentary question session to a date to be agreed by TDs.

“As Minister for Justice, it is my duty to respect the independence of the judiciary, a cornerstone of our State and system of government,” she said.

“I and the Government have grave concerns that the manner of Dáil debate being proposed by the Opposition on judicial appointments could generate inappropriate comment around serving judges on the floor of the House.”

But the Opposition has rejected this offer and insisted that Ms McEntee had to make a statement and answer questions in full on the issue.

Labour leader Alan Kelly warned that the issue could become one where confidence in the Minister is questioned if answers are not provided.

Doesn’t have a choice

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record on Sunday, he said Ms McEntee “doesn’t have a choice” other than to answer questions on the matter.

He said that under the Constitution she was accountable to the House and it was the first time ever a minister for justice had refused to answer questions on judicial appointments.

He added that Ms McEntee either “did a solo run” and acted alone in choosing the former attorney general and did not tell the Taoiseach, Tánaiste or Green Party leader, or it was a “ready-up” which “everyone else has denied”.

Mr Kelly said “this is not about Séamus Woulfe” but rather Ms McEntee’s failure to address the issue.