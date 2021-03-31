Motion of confidence in Green Party’s Hazel Chu withdrawn

A motion of confidence in Green Party chairwoman Hazel Chu over her decision to run in the Seanad byelections as an Independent has been withdrawn ahead of tonight’s meeting of the parliamentary party.

Instead the three Senators who tabled the motion have requested Ms Chu stand aside from the duties associated with being chairwoman for the duration of the Seanad election process.

The concession is the result of an effort by the party to diffuse a bitter internal row among the 16 TDs and Senators over Ms Chu’s decision to run as an Independent candidate.

Her decision to run angered some members of the parliamentary party. However, the motion of no confidence tabled by Senators Pippa Hackett, Pauline O’Reilly and Róisín Garvey met with an outraged response from supporters of Ms Chu – including deputy leader Catherine Martin.

The motion is being viewed as a compromise in an effort to restore cohesion in a divided parliamentary party.

Party leader Eamon Ryan has not spoken publicly about the matter or commented on comments by Ms Martin that he also asked for the motion to be withdrawn.

In an apparent bid to take the heat out of the row, a motion calling for Ms Chu to step aside from her duties and role as Green Party chairwoman for the duration of the Seanad election was added to the agenda of this evening’s parliamentary party meeting yesterday.

The motion – tabled by Ms O’Reilly, Ms Hackett and Ms Garvey – had remained on the agenda circulated yesterday.

The hope was agreement could be reached at this evening’s meeting on Ms Chu stepping aside for the three weeks of the Seanad election campaign that would then negate the confidence motion.

However, The Irish Times understands the motion has now been removed from the meeting’s agenda.

The motion calling on Ms Chu to stand aside temporarily remains on the agenda and it must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the parliamentary party if it is to be passed.

Mr Ryan wanted the party’s TDs and Senators to support the candidates put forward by the other Coalition parties – Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – on the understanding that they would back a Green Party candidate if other vacancies arise.

Ms Martin joined others in the party in signing Ms Chu’s nomination papers which have allowed the Lord Mayor of Dublin to run as an Independent.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Ms Martin denied the move on her part was about unfinished business relating to the leadership contest where she lost out to Mr Ryan.

She insisted that contest is “over” and she is united with the Green Party in seeking to implement the Programme for Government.

Ms Martin said her decision to nominate Ms Chu was because: “I’m a woman in politics, who has spent her life supporting, helping women to get into politics.

“To say no to a woman who seeks a nomination, that simply wouldn’t make sense to me.”