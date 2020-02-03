Mother of alleged IRA victim urges electorate to remember son when voting

The mother a 21-year-old Co Armagh man who was beaten to death by up to ten men in a barn in Co Monaghan 13 years ago has appealed to voters to remember him when they vote on Saturday.

Paul Quinn from Cullyhanna, was lured to the barn in Tullycoora, near Oram on October 20th 2007, where he was set upon by men with metal and nail-studded bars and beaten for more than half an hour. Every major bone in his body was broken. He died at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda a few hours later.

His family has always held the IRA responsible. Noone has been charged with his murder.

His mother, Breege Quinn, speaking on RTÉ radio’s Drivetime programme on Monday, repeated her rejection of suggestions by Sinn Féin MLA and Northern Ireland Minister for Finance Conor Murphy that her son’s death was connected to criminal activity in the area.

She called on Mr Murphy to apologise and retract his comments made in the aftermath of the murder. She also called on Mr Murphy to bring any information he had about her son’s death to the gardaí and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“He definitely was not involved in criminality. That was Sinn Féin spin. That was Conor Murphy spin. We have asked him and we have asked Mary Lou [McDonald, Sinn Féin President] to ask him to apologise to us publicly, to tell us who were the people he spoke to in Cullyhana, because he said he spoke to the IRA in Cullyhana and they assured him they did not murder Paul Quinn.”

Key information

She said she knew who killed her son and she believed Sinn Féin had key information that could bring them before the courts.

“I don’t want them taken to a barn and murdered and beaten up but I do want them in prison. Their parents, their brothers, their sisters can go and visit them but we can’t move at all.

“And I am saying this evening to people who are going out to vote on Saturday, unless Conor Murphy or Mary Lou McDonald come out publicly and tell us who the IRA were that Conor Murphy spoke to, I’m saying to the people: ‘Remember Paul Quinn when you are marking your X’.”

Ms McDonald, speaking on RTÉ television later on Monday evening, said there was no question of Mr Quinn being a criminal.

“I have spoken to Conor Murphy before and he is very clear that he never said that and that is not his view... The criminals are the people who took Paul’s life.”

Asked if Mr Murphy should go to the gardaí and tell them whom in the IRA he spoke to, she said: “I think the job of the investigation falls to the PSNI and to An Garda Síochána. I believe that Conor has been very forthright in dealing with these matters.

“At the time there was a question mark over who was culpable for this savage, savage murder and Conor at the time spoke to people who I presume he knew had been involved in the IRA in times gone by. He received that assurance. By far the more important thing is the criminals who killed this man be apprehended.”